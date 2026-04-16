Solo travel by women is now emerging as a genuine social trend. According to the World Tourism Organization, there were 138 million solo female travelers in 2017 , compared to 54 million three years earlier.

A meteoric rise that reflects a deep aspiration: to leave freely, at one's own pace, without compromise. The motivations are many — a thirst for freedom , a quest for independence , a desire to find oneself, a wish to test one's limits and gain confidence.

Furthermore, IFOP reveals that 66% of French women take more responsibility for organizing holidays than their partners . Solo travel thus becomes a fully-fledged act of emancipation.

This article seeks the best destinations, from Europe to the antipodes via Asia, for all those who wish to take the plunge.

European capitals are the top choice for traveling alone with complete peace of mind.

Going alone for the first time can seem daunting. Yet, some destinations break down barriers with surprising ease.

European capitals are among the best options for a first solo trip for women: efficient transport, accommodation accessible to all budgets, and a deeply rooted respect for women travelling alone .

Copenhagen and Stockholm, queens of the Nordic countries

Copenhagen stands out in particular. Ranked in the world's top 10 for safety, the Danish capital is appealing for its tranquility, even in the evening.

You can cycle around without the slightest apprehension, strolling through the illuminated streets of Nyhavn with a rare serenity. Wandering there is almost an art of living.

Stockholm and the Nordic countries in general offer comparable advantages. Cleanliness, impeccable organization, natural friendliness: women can move around alone without apparent constraints.

The feeling of safety there is strong and palpable. For female travelers who wish to combine urban exploration and peace of mind, Scandinavia is an obvious choice.

Amsterdam, Vienna and Basel: diversity and accessibility

Amsterdam captivates with its cosmopolitan energy and canals perfect for strolling. Vienna , with its majestic architectural heritage, invites you to slow down and embrace slow travel .

These two capital cities share a solid infrastructure and a welcoming atmosphere for solo female travelers. Basel, more intimate, is perfect for those who want to avoid large crowds while still enjoying a rich culture.

To choose a safe destination, four criteria naturally stand out:

A low crime rate

Reliable and well-connected public transport

A genuine respect for women's freedom

A visible presence of other solo female travelers

European capitals tick all these boxes, making them ideal destinations for building confidence as an independent traveler.

Southeast Asia, a must-see region for female travelers

Southeast Asia is holding a growing fascination for female travellers .

Its warm welcome, well-established experience in international tourism, simple logistics, and widespread use of English make it a particularly accessible region. Add to that a manageable budget and exceptional cultural and culinary richness.

Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Hanoi: three distinct atmospheres

Bangkok stands out as a modern and vibrant metropolis. Excursions to the surrounding temples or the islands of the Gulf of Thailand are easily organized.

The city never sleeps, and logistics are surprisingly simple for solo female travelers.

Chiang Mai offers a completely different atmosphere—more zen, less crowded. The hippie-chic vibe of this northern Thai city appeals to those seeking a different pace of life.

Yoga, meditation, colorful night markets: Chiang Mai invites you to relax and refocus.

Hanoi , the Vietnamese capital, is captivating thanks to the legendary kindness of its inhabitants.

Despite heavy and sometimes chaotic traffic, the atmosphere remains welcoming. The city invites encounters, sharing, and the discovery of a millennia-old culture.

Bali, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur: safety and a change of scenery guaranteed

Bali is a safe bet for solo travel. Its captivating atmosphere, warm people, and landscapes of rice paddies and temples create an environment conducive to introspection.

Visiting Ubud by bike is an unforgettable experience for any backpacker in search of authenticity.

Singapore ranks among the top 5 safest cities in the world. This highly organized city-state allows you to go out alone at night without worry.

The table below illustrates the global ranking of the top destinations mentioned in this article:

Destination World security ranking Main advantage Singapore Top 5 Rigorous organization, peaceful night outings Copenhagen Top 10 Peace and quiet, easy cycling Wellington Top 15 Infrastructure designed for travelers

Kuala Lumpur, for its part, reassures female travelers arriving alone on a new continent.

Its unique cultural mix — Malay, Chinese, Indian — makes it an ideal gateway to Southeast Asia, both stimulating and accessible.

Australia and New Zealand, destinations tailor-made for solo female travelers

Australia and New Zealand have long been popular destinations for backpackers from around the world. These two countries have developed an exceptional culture of hospitality, perfectly suited to women travelling alone.

The Australian east coast, a playground for independent female travelers

The Australian east coast has a decidedly relaxed atmosphere. The network of hostels is dense and well-maintained, encouraging spontaneous encounters while maintaining a high level of safety.

It's one of the most supportive environments there is for traveling alone.

Among the iconic experiences: diving on the Great Barrier Reef , a threatened but still magnificent natural jewel, and a contemplative pause in front of the Sydney Opera House, a globally recognized architectural symbol. These moments leave a lasting impression.

New Zealand, a model of infrastructure for solo female travelers

New Zealand has designed its infrastructure to make life easier for female travellers . Clear signage, reliable transport, and a well-developed homestay option: everything contributes to a worry-free journey.

Wellington, ranked in the world's top 15 for safety, embodies this rigorous and welcoming approach.

For hiking and outdoor enthusiasts, the Tongariro Crossing offers a spectacular volcanic route, suitable for all levels. Mountains, wild beaches, and snorkeling provide a range of activities as varied as they are exciting.

Overcoming obstacles to daring to travel alone: practical advice and concrete solutions

Despite the growing enthusiasm for solo female travel , concerns remain. Clearly identifying them allows us to better overcome them.

The most common obstacles: safety, loneliness, and budget

Three obstacles consistently recur in the testimonies of hesitant women :

Safety concerns deter 3 out of 10 women even before they choose a destination. Fear of loneliness , a major concern for 4 out of 10 women Budget -wise, solo holidays cost 53% more than group travel, according to UFC-Que Choisir.

These figures are not inevitable. They simply point to concrete needs for which solutions exist.

Tailored solutions for a worry-free trip

The NomadSister platform offers a couchsurfing system exclusively for women, allowing them to stay for free with local women.

This alternative accommodation solves both the budget issue and the issue of loneliness, creating authentic connections at every stage.

Specialized travel agencies also offer organized small group holidays, designed exclusively for solo women .

Going alone while travelling with a companion: this apparent paradox becomes an ideal formula for those who wish to break the taboo of solo travel without facing everything at once.

Beyond the tools, the determining factor remains listening to one's intuition . Moving forward at one's own pace, without comparing oneself to others or rushing, transforms each destination into a terrain of personal exploration.

Girl power isn't proclaimed, it's lived, one step at a time, in the alleyways of Bali or on the docks of Copenhagen. Solo female travel is no longer an exception—it's a way of traveling that is asserting itself, fully and brilliantly.

For female travellers who wear sizes that do not correspond to usual standards, this freedom of movement, organisation and pace takes on an even more special flavor.

Traveling alone also means dressing as you please, stopping wherever you want, and choosing your experiences without justification. Total access to oneself.