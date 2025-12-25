In this animal, having true friends slows down aging.

Aging is part of the journey, for all bodies, human and animal alike. And sometimes, science offers discoveries that are as amusing as they are thought-provoking. In a highly sociable marine mammal, friendship might not just be pleasant: it could literally slow down the passage of time.

When friendship leaves a mark on the body

Researchers from the University of New South Wales have observed more than a thousand wild dolphins living in Shark Bay, Western Australia. This population has been monitored for over 40 years, providing an exceptional database. The goal? To compare the dolphins' chronological age with their biological age, that is, how their bodies change over time.

A surprising but consistent result: two dolphins of the same chronological age do not necessarily age at the same rate. Males that maintain strong and stable social bonds with a few preferred partners show biological signs of slower aging than those living in more isolation.

To measure this biological age, scientists analyzed epigenetic modifications from skin samples. These markers, influenced by the environment, stress, and lifestyle, provide valuable insight into how the body copes with aging. And clearly, in dolphins, the quality of relationships matters enormously.

Being better surrounded doesn't mean being surrounded by everyone.

Contrary to what one might think, the dolphins that age best are not those that live in the largest groups. They are the ones that form strong alliances with a small number of their own kind. Together, they cooperate to feed, protect themselves, reproduce, but also to play, rest, and share moments of calm.

These regular interactions appear to reduce stress and support overall health. Conversely, males integrated into very large groups often show signs of accelerated aging. Too much contact, too much competition, too much social tension: the body eventually takes its toll.

This observation reminds us of a simple and profoundly compassionate truth: it's not social performance that matters, but relational comfort. Having a body that ages well doesn't mean being everywhere, all the time, with everyone. It means evolving in an environment where you feel safe, supported, and valued.

A universal lesson, without pressure or injunction

However, one crucial point must be emphasized: slowing down aging is not the goal. Aging, in any case, is perfectly normal. Bodies change, adapt, tell a story, and there is no shame in that. In dolphins as in humans, growing older is neither a failure nor a tragedy: it is proof of life lived.

This study simply reminds us that caring relationships can be a protective factor, just like a healthy environment or good genetics. Aging surrounded by trusting people seems to be gentler on the body.

These dolphins subtly offer us an elegant lesson: cultivating a few reliable, joyful, and respectful connections can have a real impact on the body, without pressure or guilt. A small, strong circle is sometimes better than a multitude of superficial connections.