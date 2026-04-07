The "granny bob", the star haircut of the season

Hairdressing
Fabienne Ba.
@teyanataylor / Instagram

The granny bob is making a comeback as one of the must-have hair trends. Inspired by a classic bob, this cut is appealing thanks to its timeless elegance and easy maintenance. Adopted by numerous celebrities and spotted on the catwalks, it's establishing itself as a modern alternative to more structured styles.

A softer version of the classic bob

The “granny bob” takes the basic bob shape, but with a softer, more natural approach. Generally cut at or slightly below the jawline, it is characterized by less severe lines and subtle movement.

Unlike the sharply defined bob, this cut opts for a slightly blurred look, sometimes combined with subtle volume or a wavy texture. The goal is to achieve an elegant result without appearing too rigid. This trend is part of a broader return to low-maintenance hairstyles that require minimal daily styling.

Why is the "granny bob" so popular?

The success of the "granny bob" lies largely in its versatility. This cut can be adapted to different hair textures, whether straight, wavy, or slightly curly. It also helps to frame the face while maintaining a natural look. Some hairstylists point out that this type of bob can add movement to fine hair and tame thicker lengths. The cut can be worn with a center part for a minimalist look or with a side part for added volume.

A trend observed among several celebrities

Several celebrities have contributed to popularizing this hairstyle in recent months, helping it make a comeback. The "granny bob" is part of a trend favoring updated versions of timeless cuts, such as the long bob or the textured bob. This type of hairstyle is often appreciated for its balance between sophistication and simplicity, allowing for a variety of styles to suit different occasions.

How to adopt this haircut

To achieve a "granny bob," experts recommend opting for a slightly layered cut to maintain movement. Maintenance is relatively simple, with touch-ups spaced out according to hair growth rate. A natural style, using a light blow-dry or air drying, enhances the look of this cut. As with any hairstyle, the result can vary depending on hair type, density, and face shape.

The "granny bob" confirms the return of timeless, updated hairstyles. Easy to wear and adaptable to many styles, it has become a popular option for those seeking an elegant hairstyle without excessive fuss. This trend illustrates the growing interest in looks that are both modern and easy to maintain.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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