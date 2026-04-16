The mid-length cut falls between the shoulders and the upper chest, precisely 20 to 30 centimeters below the collarbone. It represents the perfect balance between freedom and practicality.

Neither too short nor really long, this length is emerging as the most requested cut in salons for spring 2026.

Expert hairdresser Delphine Courteille sums it up perfectly: "a true signature length, neither demure nor radical" .

Versatile, flattering, adaptable to all body types and lifestyles, it deserves a complete guide: trendy cuts, sublime colours, essential products and advice after 50.

The trendiest mid-length haircuts right now

Three styles clearly dominate this season's hair inspirations , each with a distinct identity.

The Clavicut, minimalist and chic

The Clavicut delicately grazes the collarbones. Its straight line requires flawless technique, but the result instantly adds density to the hair . Fine hair finally gains body.

This cut visually lengthens the neck while still allowing the hair to be tied up. Its minimalist look transcends seasons with natural elegance.

The contemporary Soft Shag

Described by Delphine Courteille as "the big star of the moment" , the contemporary Soft Shag takes up the spirit of the Shag of the 70s, but with much more lightness.

Its subtle layers create the illusion of a dense yet airy texture. Ideal for fine, normal, or slightly wavy hair , it provides natural volume without the need for daily blow-drying.

Sophie Marceau perfectly illustrates this elegant and casual style.

The glamorous Butterfly Cut

The Butterfly Cut layers short strands around the face with untouched lengths.

The two stages open like wings, providing a dynamic structure and immediate takeoff from the roots .

Kim Kardashian sported it at the 2026 Super Bowl, confirming its glamorous and modern side. A round brush blow-dry accentuates the airy effect.

How to adapt your mid-length haircut to your face shape

Each face shape calls for specific choices to harmonize and frame the features intelligently.

A round face benefits from vertical lines. A slightly angled lob or layered waves elongate the silhouette. A light fringe or a side-swept fringe refines the features without weighing down the overall look.

A square face benefits from tapered layers and subtle layering to soften a strong jawline. A wavy lob or curtain bangs work particularly well here.

A heart-shaped face requires a balance between a wide forehead and a narrow chin. Curtain bangs achieve this perfectly. A lob with textured ends adds volume around the jawline.

Avoid any cut that concentrates volume on the top of the head. Oval faces , on the other hand, suit almost all variations of the mid-length cut. This is the most versatile face shape, allowing for bold choices like the shag.

The long bob and its variations: a versatile and reliable choice

Between the Midi Bob and the Lob , the long bob family offers variations for every personality.

Cut Length Rendering Interview Classic square On the chin Structure Regular Midday Bob Mid-neck Sophisticated Moderate Lob Clavicles Versatile Weak

The Midi Bob falls between the chin and shoulders. An elongated version of the classic bob, it suits all hair textures and moves naturally. It allows for easy tying while maintaining complete styling freedom.

The Lob , on the other hand, stops at the collarbones and delicately frames the face. Monica Bellucci adopted it with remarkable elegance. A slightly angled version with textured tips maximizes the natural lifting effect.

What hair color should I choose to enhance a mid-length haircut?

Avoid uniform, dark colors: they harden features and accentuate the signs of aging. It's better to opt for strategic highlights or babylights that create touches of light around the face.

This combination of a medium-length cut and luminous colouring is the winning formula for a maximum rejuvenating effect .

Golden, honey, or caramel highlights add warmth to the complexion. Ashy tones are best suited to rosy skin tones. A warm ash brown warms pale complexions, while a honey blonde adds light without harsh bleaching.

Blending highlights with visible roots creates a very modern, natural look. Sulfate- and paraben-free products help maintain the vibrancy of the color over time.

Essential products for daily care of medium-length hair

Proper care makes all the difference in keeping a mid-length cut impeccable week after week.

Thermal protection : essential before any heating tool to prevent damage to the lengths.

: essential before any heating tool to prevent damage to the lengths. Hair oil : a few drops control frizz, add shine and fight split ends.

: a few drops control frizz, add shine and fight split ends. Sea salt spray : perfect for an effortless and slightly textured finish, ideal for French-style bobs.

: perfect for an effortless and slightly textured finish, ideal for French-style bobs. Dry shampoo : it refreshes the hair, absorbs excess oil and allows you to skip a day of washing.

: it refreshes the hair, absorbs excess oil and allows you to skip a day of washing. Volumizing mousse : it defines curls or adds body to fine hair.

: it defines curls or adds body to fine hair. Moisturizing masks : particularly useful in winter to compensate for the dry ambient air.

A flexible-hold spray secures the hairstyle without making the hair stiff. The cut should also be refreshed every eight weeks to maintain a clean line.

Sealing treatments prevent split ends caused by friction on the shoulders, a characteristic weak point of this length.

Mid-length haircuts for women over 50, tailored to individual lifestyles.

After 50, certain mid-length haircuts stand out for their natural rejuvenating effect . The graduated lob with textured ends offers the most pronounced lifting effect, as Monica Bellucci effortlessly demonstrates.

The Midi Flick is considered the most effective cut for reshaping the contours of the face: its carefully crafted ends create an immediate upward movement.

Curtain bangs, notably referenced by Brigitte Macron, soften angles and harmonize perfectly with glasses.

Layered haircuts effectively compensate for age-related hair thinning.

Personalization goes beyond age. An athletic woman chooses a sleek, mid-length style that 's easy to tie back after exercise. An active mom opts for practicality with a layered bob.

The professional seeking sophistication turns to structured asymmetrical design .

A professional woman might prefer a clean, contemporary cut, while an artist might opt for natural volume with a Wolf Cut or a Soft Shag. Every lifestyle finds its perfect match in the wealth of mid-length cuts available.