Toulouse boasts a women's hairdressing scene that is as rich as it is surprising. From artisan colorists to eco-responsible salons, not forgetting afro specialists or experts in formal hairstyles, the Pink City offers a multitude of addresses for every profile.

Whether you are looking for a complete makeover, a custom haircut or simply quality care, there is a salon here to suit every woman and every budget.

We have selected the best recommended addresses to guide you through this Toulouse hair care landscape.

The best salons for women's haircuts and coloring in Toulouse

Maud's Workshop is among the five most beautiful salons in Toulouse, with a score of 4.8 obtained after rigorous inspection.

Founded in 2009, it displays an authentically Toulouse atmosphere, blending red bricks and antique parquet flooring.

The team is up-to-date with the latest trends and offers comprehensive diagnostics before each service.

Specialties include brushing, coloring, straightening, bleaching, blow-drying and shine.

Each treatment is tailored to the individual, with ranges of products incorporating plant oils and vitamins. The salon is open by appointment from Monday to Saturday.

Art de l'Âme , founded in 2007 with a rating of 4.7, displays an original pricing system: each price reflects the technical skills and specialty of the chosen hairdresser.

Led by Morgan, creative director, this salon regularly trains its team to master all styles.

L'Appart des Coiffeurs, rated 4.8 since 2014, offers personalized consultations and valuable advice for home routines, covering women's, men's and children's haircuts.

Toulouse addresses specializing in eco-friendly and plant-based hairdressing

Some salons in Toulouse have transformed their ecological commitment into a true identity. Madame Sans Gêne , a vintage and family-run salon in the Saint-Cyprien district, has established itself as a pioneer of 100% organic, bio and vegan plant-based hair coloring .

The friendly atmosphere and caring team guarantee a personalized assessment for each client.

Le Démêloir adopts a resolutely egalitarian approach with non-gendered prices, identical for everyone.

Its ecological philosophy is concretely illustrated: waste sorting, hair recycling, water saving and high-end ethical products.

More broadly, several salons in Toulouse, particularly in Saint-Cyprien, collect cut hair to manufacture anti-pollution filters.

These establishments ban plastic and harsh perfumes, preferring natural oils and infusions. This choice is increasingly popular with customers concerned about their hair health and the environment.

The best salons in Toulouse for a formal hairstyle or a special event

Experts for every major moment

Authentic Nomade has two boutiques, one in Les Carmes and the other in Saint-Cyprien, open from Tuesday to Saturday. Specializing in updos, braids, and event hairstyles, this salon also travels throughout Occitanie.

Wedding, hen party or professional event: the team adapts to each occasion with refinement.

In the Côte Pavée area, several salons offer loose updos, knotted braids, and hairstyles designed with the Toulouse weather in mind. Local expertise is just as important here as technical skill.

Rent a private lounge for an intimate experience.

Salons like Tia Gigi or Valentin offer the possibility of privatizing their space for an intimate and personalized experience.

Choosing a salon specializing in formal hairstyles guarantees complete support on the big day, from the initial consultation to the last pin.

Colorists and color artisans not to be missed in Toulouse

Valentin embodies the artisan colorist in all his dimensions: his refined and private salon, located near the Place des Carmes, welcomes each client after a personalized diagnosis.

Open from Monday to Saturday , it cultivates serenity and confidence at every appointment.

By Mélanie, also located in Carmes, caters exclusively to female clients. Balayage, ombré hair, Brazilian straightening, toning, highlights or curly hair treatment: the service is 100% customizable.

A boutique area even allows customers to take home treatments to prolong the results.

Emilie at Home , a former colorist trained at Jacques Dessange, travels directly to clients' homes. She uses a renowned natural product line for cuts, coloring, and treatments.

In Toulouse, colorists active since 1991 also practice hair aromatherapy, using plant-based products and essential oils for harmonious and lasting results.

Salons in Toulouse specializing in afro hair and curly textures

Toulouse offers a remarkable diversity of salons specializing in Afro and curly hair. Here are a few addresses located throughout the city:

Exotic Elegance in Saint-Aubin, specializing in braids and weaves for the whole family

in Saint-Aubin, specializing in braids and weaves for the whole family Jollof Afro-European Hair Salon in Saint-Cyprien, experts in cornrows and Afro hair care

in Saint-Cyprien, experts in cornrows and Afro hair care Absamy Hair Beauty in Saint-Cyprien and Kams Beauty in Sept Deniers, offering complete services for all hair textures

In Bagatelle, a hairdresser specializing in natural curly hair stands out for his rounded, voluminous layered cuts.

Choosing a salon trained in the specificities of Afro hair guarantees a treatment that respects the hair fiber and current natural trends.

Hairdressing solutions available in Toulouse for all budgets

Getting a good haircut in Toulouse doesn't necessarily require a large budget. Two establishments stand out for their affordability:

ABC d'Hair , recognized as one of the best private professional establishments in France, offers services at competitive prices. The Hairdressing Academy , a salon-school where students, supervised by experienced hairdressers, perform haircuts and coloring at reduced prices.

Tia Gigi, in the Chalet district, offers gender-neutral and accessible prices, with the possibility of privatizing the salon.

In some areas like Compans or around the Japanese Garden, online booking via application allows you to choose a time slot and hairdresser in a few clicks.

Some hairdressers in Toulouse also recommend effective home treatments.

Using gentle sulfate-free shampoos for dyed hair, or black tea treatments to prolong the vibrancy of hair colors, is a simple and economical routine.

Hair quality is cultivated far beyond the salon chair.