A common mistake with a hairbrush can weaken the hair fiber

Brushing your hair is one of the most common daily beauty rituals. Yet, a frequent mistake can weaken the hair fiber without you even realizing it: starting to brush your hair from the roots, pulling directly downwards. This reflex can put significant tension on the hair fiber, especially when the hair is tangled. In the long run, this can promote breakage, make the lengths more fragile, and give the hair a less healthy appearance.

Why this habit can weaken the hair fiber

When the brush is passed directly from root to tip, knots accumulate and increase resistance to the brush's passage. The hair fiber then experiences greater tension, which can cause:

a break in lengths

a loss of shine

a feeling of drier hair

the appearance of weakened tips

Wet hair is particularly susceptible to this type of damage because it is more elastic and therefore more vulnerable. Repeated friction can also weaken the cuticle, the outer protective layer of the hair, which is essential for maintaining its strength and suppleness.

The right technique to preserve your hair

To minimize damage, it is advisable to proceed gradually:

Start by detangling the ends.

Then climb back up towards the mid-lengths.

Finish by removing the root nodes.

Brush gently without pulling abruptly.

This method reduces tension on the hair fiber and makes detangling easier. Using a brush suited to your hair type can also make a difference. Brushes with soft or widely spaced bristles are often recommended to limit excessive pulling.

The importance of brushing adapted to your hair type

Each hair type has specific needs. Curly or textured hair, for example, often requires gentler detangling to prevent breakage. In some cases, it may be best to use a wide-tooth comb, especially when hair is damp. Adapting your routine helps maintain hair strength and improve its appearance over time.

A simple step to improve hair health

Changing how you brush your hair can have a visible impact on its quality. Less damaged hair fibers generally appear softer and shinier. This simple step is part of a comprehensive routine designed to limit repeated mechanical damage.

In short, starting brushing directly at the roots is a common mistake that can weaken the hair fiber. By adopting a more gradual and gentler method, it's possible to preserve hair strength and limit breakage. A suitable routine helps maintain visibly stronger and healthier hair.