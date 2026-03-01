Adding chili pepper to your lip gloss: why this trick is not recommended

A lip gloss, a drop of hot sauce, a few seconds of patience… and millions of views. The "Spicy Lips" trend promises plumper lips in the blink of an eye. Except that behind the "wow" effect, experts remind us that your lips deserve gentleness, not burning.

A trick that's been around for a while.

Long before TikTok, the idea was already circulating. In the 2000s, some beauty magazines touted the "stimulating" properties of chili peppers to give lips an "instant plumping" effect. A few drops of diluted capsaicin-based oil, and voilà: redder, fuller lips, ready for a photoshoot.

Twenty years later, social media is reviving this old trick. Under the hashtag #SpicyLips, influencers are mixing hot sauce, Tabasco, or sriracha with their usual lip gloss before applying it liberally. The result: viral videos, filled with grimaces, watery eyes, and satisfaction at the instant plumping effect.

Why it works (on the surface)

The mechanism is simple. Chili peppers contain capsaicin, an active ingredient that causes local vasodilation. In practical terms, blood vessels dilate, blood flow increases, and lips redden and swell slightly. The effect gives an impression of fullness and freshness. The effect generally lasts between 20 and 40 minutes, just enough time for a selfie or a spontaneous outing. However, this quick result is actually based on an inflammatory reaction, and that's where the problem lies.

What dermatologists criticize about the trend

Lips are not like other skin. Their surface is thin, fragile, and lacks the robust protective barrier found elsewhere on the face. Applying chili pepper is like exposing this delicate area to intense chemical irritation.

Experts warn that burning, severe tingling, persistent redness, and even blistering can occur, especially in people with sensitive skin. Repeated exposure to this type of irritation can weaken the skin barrier, promote chronic dryness, accentuate fine lines, and increase the risk of infection.

Another worrying point: food sauces are not formulated for cosmetic use. They may contain additives, preservatives, or flavorings unsuitable for application to mucous membranes. Not to mention the risk of cross-allergies with certain spices. In short: the plumping effect is actually a micro-inflammation. It's not a treatment; it's a defense mechanism of your body.

What if you had nothing to correct?

Ultimately, this trend raises a broader question: why the need to transform your lips at all costs? Current standards often favor very full, highly defined lips. However, just because society promotes a certain ideal doesn't mean you should feel self-conscious about thin lips. Your mouth, whether it's full, thin, asymmetrical, etc., is part of your identity. It smiles, it speaks, it expresses. It doesn't need to be overly dramatic to be beautiful.

In short, wanting to feel good about your appearance is legitimate, but it should never involve pain or risky experiments. Your body is sufficient and worthy of attention just as it is. Lasting beauty doesn't sting; it respects, hydrates, and enhances. And above all, it begins with accepting who you already are: perfectly you.