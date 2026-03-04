"Blooming gel", this manicure from Japan is the new trend for 2026

Minimalist one day, maximalist the next: manicures are constantly reinventing themselves. This spring 2026, a technique from Japan is capturing everyone's attention and promises to transform your nails into true abstract works of art. Its name? Blooming gel.

What exactly is blooming gel?

Blooming gel is a nail art technique that relies on a very specific gel formula. As nail technician Natalia Mercedes explains in Vogue, "this gel is applied to a base that has not yet been cured under a UV or LED lamp."

This is where the magic happens: when you apply a color on top, the pigment doesn't stay fixed. It diffuses, stretches, and gradually transforms before being set under the lamp. Unlike a classic manicure with its clean, ultra-controlled lines, here, an element of the unexpected comes into play.

The result? Fluid, organic, almost hypnotic effects. Some designs resemble circular tie-dye, others evoke delicate marbling or patterns that seem to literally bloom on the nail. Each finger becomes unique, impossible to reproduce exactly. And it is precisely this singularity that is so appealing.

An inspiration straight from Japan

Blooming gel is part of the grand tradition of Japanese nail art, renowned for its keen attention to detail and bold creativity. In Japan, specialized salons have been exploring techniques that blend technical precision with artistic experimentation for years.

Here, the design doesn't just exist: it evolves. Before curing, the pattern "blooms" on the nail, carried by the controlled diffusion of the pigment. The waiting time before curing under the lamp directly influences the intensity of the effect. The longer you wait, the more the color unfolds. This almost living dimension gives the manicure an expressive and contemporary character. Your nails are no longer mere canvases: they become a canvas for creative expression, reflecting your personality.

Why is this trend so appealing?

One of the great advantages of blooming gel is the freedom it offers. You can play with strong contrasts to enhance the diffusion: black and white for a graphic effect, electric blue on nude for a modern look, pink and red for a vibrant and bold version. Animal prints, like leopard or zebra, are particularly well-suited to this technique.

And in 2026, beauty is more than ever a matter of personal expression. Blooming gel arrives at just the right time: it offers a perfect balance between creativity and elegance, without the need for rhinestones, texture, or additional accessories. Each nail becomes a small abstract work of art. You can adapt it to your desires, your mood, your style. Short and natural nails, bold lengths, square or almond shapes: this technique suits all hand shapes and celebrates every hand.

With its diffused and artistic effect, blooming gel is already emerging as one of the major manicure trends for spring 2026. Of course, like any gel application, blooming gel requires specific removal. It is recommended to have this done professionally at a salon to preserve the health of the natural nail.