This eyebrow trend from the 2000s is making a comeback

Thought you'd left them at the bottom of your makeup bag with your glittery lip glosses? Surprise: the ultra-thin eyebrows of the 2000s are back in the spotlight. A trend that divides opinion… and appeals to a new generation ready to play with the rules.

The Y2K revival is tackling eyebrows

After years dominated by thick, natural, and full eyebrows, it's time for meticulous precision. Since late 2025 and early 2026, thin, highly defined arches have made a notable comeback on TikTok and Instagram. "Over-plucked brows revival" tutorials are proliferating: tweezers in hand, sharpened pencil, clean and bold lines.

This comeback is part of a broader wave of nostalgia. The Y2K aesthetic is once again flooding social media feeds: low-rise jeans, glossy lips, and intense smoky eyes. In this context, the ultra-thin eyebrow is making a comeback, a nod to an era when beauty embraced strong contrasts.

A style that divides opinion… and that's a good thing

Like any striking trend, the ultra-thin eyebrow isn't universally loved. Those who favor bold brows consider them outdated, too severe, or even risky. For others, these minimalist arches enlarge the eyes and create a sophisticated look. Ultimately, it all depends on your preference.

Beauty is not a fixed rule. It evolves, experiments, and plays with extremes. After years of abundance and upward-brushed eyebrows, surgical precision offers an alternative.

Icons of yesterday and today

It's impossible to talk about this trend without thinking of Pamela Anderson, who sported ultra-thin pencil eyebrows at the height of the 2000s. Before her, Angelina Jolie already wore them intensely in the 90s, sculpting her gaze with a delicate and dramatic line.

Today, the next generation is ready. Gabbriette, a model with a punk aura, embraces these thin arches with a raw, modern edge. Amelia Gray, the new fashion muse, combines them with sophisticated, high-contrast makeup. The result: a theatrical, almost cinematic look. These eyebrows don't go unnoticed, and that's precisely their charm.

Dare without betraying yourself

If the idea intrigues you, there's no need to rush to the tweezers and do something irreversible. You can test the effect with makeup: concealer to subtly camouflage the natural line, a fine pencil to redraw a narrower arch. This allows you to experiment without compromising regrowth. Your face is unique, and so are your eyebrows. Whether they're thick, arched, full, sparse, or ultra-thin, they contribute to your identity. The key is to choose a look that reflects who you are.

The moral of the story is that the return of ultra-thin eyebrows proves one thing: beauty loves cycles. What was considered outdated yesterday becomes desirable today. Beyond trends, what truly matters is your freedom to play with your image. You can love full eyebrows and keep them proudly. You can experiment with a thin arch for a striking look. Your beauty doesn't have to follow an algorithm; it follows your creativity.