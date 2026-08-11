These beauty marks are said to have a meaning depending on their location.

What if your mole could reveal a lot about you? For centuries, certain traditions have attributed meaning to it depending on its location. A fascinating, sometimes amusing, symbolic interpretation to discover like a little game… without forgetting what science can actually teach us.

One small brand, a thousand interpretations

A mole on the cheek, another near the eye, or even on the hand: in various cultures, their placement has long been associated with personality traits or certain aspects of life. This practice has a name: moleosophy. Already present in ancient Greece, it developed in Europe during the Renaissance and also has equivalents in some Chinese and Indian traditions.

These interpretations were often linked to physiognomy, which sought to deduce a person's character from their physical features. According to tradition, a mole on the cheek could be associated with a sociable personality, one near the eye with great sensitivity, or one on the hand with a certain dexterity. All these little stories lend these natural markings an almost mysterious dimension.

When beauty marks become a true language

The craze didn't stop at ancient beliefs. In 18th-century Europe, the famous "beauty patches" even became a fashion accessory. These artificial beauty marks, which were glued onto the face, could be placed in different locations to convey a message or suggest a character trait. A "well-positioned" beauty patch could therefore become a true social statement. Behind these codes lay, above all, a desire to play with one's appearance, to seduce, and to communicate in a different way.

So, what does science really say?

This is where we need to separate the symbolic from the medical. To date, no scientific data allows us to claim that the location of a mole reveals your personality, your future, or your destiny. Biologically, a mole generally corresponds to a localized cluster of melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin. Its appearance and distribution depend in particular on genetic factors and sun exposure. In other words, your mole on your cheek doesn't tell you if you're particularly sociable. However, feel free to find this interpretation amusing, if it resonates with you.

The only map you need to know: the one on your skin

While symbolic interpretations can fuel curiosity, there's another, much more useful way to view them on a daily basis: tracking the evolution of your moles. To monitor them, dermatologists often use the ABCDE rule:

A is for Asymmetry;

B as in Irregular Edges;

C for Non-homogeneous Colour;

D stands for Diameter, especially when it exceeds 6 mm;

E is for Evolution, when a brand has recently changed its appearance.

A normally benign mole is usually regular and stable. However, a rapid change in its size, shape, or color warrants a medical consultation.

When should you consult a doctor?

Regular monitoring can be particularly important if you have fair skin, numerous moles, a family history of melanoma, or frequent sun exposure. A mole that bleeds spontaneously, itches persistently, becomes inflamed, or changes rapidly should also be monitored. In these situations, it's best to consult a healthcare professional: only a medical examination can accurately determine the cause.

So, does your mole really reveal your character? You can believe it, smile at these old beliefs, or simply consider them a charming piece of cultural heritage. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but one thing is certain: in front of your mirror, the most interesting map is the one that allows you to understand your skin and spot any changes.