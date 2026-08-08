"Mascara clumps": this simple method could help avoid them

Tips & tricks
Jade Leclerc
Photo d'illustration : terri smith / Unsplash

Clumpy, sticky lashes are generally not the desired effect when aiming for a long, defined look. However, it's worth remembering that in makeup, there are no hard and fast rules or "faux pas." If you love dramatic, dramatic lashes, go for it. For a more separated look, though, a few simple steps can make all the difference.

It all starts before you even touch your eyelashes

Even if you've found your perfect mascara, one detail can completely change the result: the amount of product on the brush. Every time you take it out of the tube, it's often far too loaded. The solution? Gently wipe off the excess on a clean tissue or the inside of the tube before applying. This way, you'll keep enough mascara in the bristles while avoiding the excess that can quickly turn your lashes into clumps.

The little zigzag that makes all the difference

Once the brush is lightened, it's time to apply. Position it at the base of your lashes, as close as possible to the lash line, then gently move upwards using small left-to-right strokes. This zigzag technique helps to better distribute the product and separate the lashes. The mascara remains more concentrated at the roots, creating a beautiful impression of fullness, while the tips remain lighter and more defined.

Two coats, yes… but at the right time

Do you like to intensify your gaze with multiple coats of mascara? No problem. Timing can simply make all the difference to the final result. To prevent clumping, apply your second coat either immediately, while the first is still wet, or once it's completely dry. The in-between time is less ideal: when the mascara starts to dry, a new coat can clump and cause small lumps to form.

Avoid "pumping" the brush

Another habit to watch out for: repeatedly pushing the brush in and out of the tube to get more product. This movement introduces air into the mascara and can contribute to its thickening over time. It's better to gently twist the brush as you pull it out. And if your mascara has been open for more than three months, its texture may naturally have changed and become thicker, which doesn't exactly make application easier.

What if the packages are already here?

No need to start all over again. If a few lashes have accidentally clumped together, simply take a small, clean spoolie brush and gently comb through the still-fresh lashes from root to tip. A gentle touch is usually enough to redistribute the product and achieve a more airy look.

Wiping the brush, applying mascara in a zigzag motion, mastering the timing between coats… these tips are especially useful if you're looking for separated and naturally lengthened lashes. However, the infamous "clumps of mascara" aren't necessarily a fashion faux pas. Some people actually appreciate this very intense, graphic, or deliberately heavy effect. In makeup, there are no hard and fast rules: the best result is the one that makes you feel good.

Jade Leclerc
Jade Leclerc
I'm a beauty editor with a passion for all things self-care, makeup, and rituals that reconnect us with ourselves. I love deciphering trends, testing products, and understanding what lies behind marketing promises.
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