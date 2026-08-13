What type of brush should you choose for a successful blow-dry?

Do you blame your hairdryer when your blow-dry lacks hold? What if the real difference was in your other hand? Shape, diameter, material, or even bristles: every detail counts to achieve volume, movement, or a smooth, sleek finish.

The round brush, your ally for adding movement

It's hard to talk about blow-drying without mentioning the round brush. Its cylindrical shape allows you to wrap sections of hair and create the necessary tension to smooth the hair fiber while adding body. The diameter is the first thing to consider. A small brush is perfect for short hair, precise finishing touches, or slightly flipped ends. Conversely, a larger model creates a soft, natural movement, which is particularly flattering on long hair. The rule of thumb is simple: the longer your hair, the larger the diameter you can choose.

Which spikes should I choose?

Not all pips offer the same feel or the same result.

Boar bristles gently smooth the hair fiber and help distribute sebum along the lengths. The result: shinier hair and a soft finish. Their only drawback? They don't grip thick hair as easily.

The stiffer synthetic bristles offer a better grip on the hair. This allows for better control of the strands, but also transmits more heat.

For regular use, mixed brushes , combining natural bristles and synthetic bristles, represent a nice balance between softness, grip and control.

Ceramic, metal or wood: the body of the brush also matters

We often think about the bristles, but less so about the brush body. Yet, its material directly influences the result. Ceramic or metal brushes heat up when in contact with hot air, promoting longer-lasting style. They can thus create a well-structured blow-dry that retains its shape for longer.

However, this increase in temperature requires more care, especially if your hair is damaged or color-treated. Wood offers a gentler approach. It's particularly suitable for hair that needs to be handled delicately, even if the resulting style will generally be less durable.

The flat brush for a naturally smooth finish

Are you looking for sleek, manageable hair rather than an XXL blowout? The flat brush, also known as a paddle brush, could become your best friend. Wide and rectangular, it's particularly well-suited to long, thick hair. It allows you to work the lengths with downward tension, while directing the airflow from the hairdryer from roots to ends. The result? Manageable hair and a smooth finish, without necessarily creating volume at the roots.

The skeleton brush to save time

With its openwork design, the skeleton brush allows air to circulate between the strands of hair. It's therefore ideal for speeding up drying. Its role isn't really to create the final hairstyle, but rather to prepare the hair. Use it to bring your hair to about 80% dry, then switch to the round brush to work on the shape and finishing touches. A simple and effective duo, especially if you like to optimize your routine.

The secret to a perfect blowout? Don't start too early.

One of the most common mistakes is reaching for the round brush while your hair is still very damp. At this stage, the brush is likely to slip, pull on the hair shaft, and make the process much longer. Styling becomes truly effective once most of the moisture has evaporated. So, save the round brush for the last 20% of the drying process. This is when you can really play with volume, movement, and finish.

What if you simply didn't feel like blow-drying?

Because beautiful hair doesn't need to be perfectly styled to be beautiful. You can also love your hair naturally, with its texture, movement, and unique characteristics. No need for blow-drying, meticulous preparation, or a long routine to appreciate your hair. Curly, wavy, straight, bouncy, or simply air-dried: all ways of wearing it are valid. The right tool is first and foremost the one that suits your desires, not the need for a specific style.

Ultimately, if you enjoy styling your hair and want to invest in two versatile tools, opt for a skeleton brush for pre-drying, then a round brush suited to your hair length for finishing. And if you prefer a more natural look? A soft brush, effortless drying, and letting your hair be as it is can be perfectly sufficient. The best blow-dry is the one that makes you feel good.