These perfume notes are women's favorites, according to a study

What if your nose had its favorites? A study conducted at Imperial College London examined the perfumes best rated by consumers. The result: three major olfactory families stood out, with a major surprise regarding the combinations that truly made a difference.

A study that scrutinizes the most popular perfumes

To understand what makes a fragrance appealing, researchers Vaiva Vasiliauskaite and Tim Evans adopted a rather original method. Instead of asking participants which notes they preferred, they analyzed thousands of reviews left by female users on women's perfumes. They then cross-referenced these ratings with the detailed composition of the fragrances to identify the ingredients and accords statistically associated with the highest ratings. This approach allowed them to observe preferences through real-life experience, rather than simply relying on self-reported opinions.

The trio that stands out from the crowd

Three olfactory families stand out in particular: florals, musk, and vanilla. These notes are associated with a more positive appreciation of fragrances, but the study's significance doesn't end there. Researchers suggest that these notes aren't only appealing for their own inherent qualities; they can also act as amplifiers, highlighting the other ingredients in the perfume. Vanilla, for example, can bring a warm and enveloping facet to a composition, while floral notes can add depth and dimension. Musk, for its part, often contributes to creating a soft and harmonious sensation.

The secret? Dare to make unexpected combinations.

Perhaps the most interesting discovery lies elsewhere. Certain very popular notes, such as lavender or geranium, appear regularly in well-regarded perfumes. Yet, it is some less obvious combinations that seem more closely linked to the highest-rated compositions. Among these, researchers note in particular jasmine paired with mint, or musk accompanied by vetiver and vanilla.

This just goes to show that in perfumery, duos and accords can hold delightful surprises. A familiar note can become much more original when it encounters an unexpected facet. Familiarity is appealing, but the combination can create that little something extra that makes a fragrance memorable.

Don't stop at just one note

Do you have a weakness for vanilla? That doesn't necessarily mean you'll like every perfume that contains it. The same goes for jasmine, musk, or woody notes. To find a fragrance that suits you, it's best to look at the entire composition and, above all, how the different notes interact with each other.

Vanilla combined with woods, fresh notes, or flowers will create a completely different impression. And above all, let the fragrance evolve on your skin. A scent can reveal new facets after a few minutes, and then change again over the course of hours. Your own skin, your memories, and your olfactory sensitivity also play a role.

A perfume has no gender

While the study refers to "feminine perfumes," this is simply the category studied by the researchers, not a rule to follow. There are no notes reserved for women or men. You can wear vanilla, vetiver, musk, rose, lavender, or any other note you like, regardless of your gender. The "for her" and "for him" classifications are primarily driven by market trends and marketing. Ultimately, the best criterion is your own: if a fragrance pleases you and makes you feel good, it's perfect for you.

Ultimately, this study highlights a beautiful truth: the most beloved perfumes aren't necessarily based on a single star note, but on the subtle balance between several ingredients. Flowers, musk, and vanilla seem to have a head start, but your nose remains the ultimate judge.