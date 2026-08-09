Swimming pool: the homemade anti-chlorine recipe to keep all summer long

In summer, we spend more time in the water than on land. We drift along with the salty currents of the Mediterranean or take to the water in chlorinated pools. While we feel completely at home during our aquatic excursions, our skin doesn't quite agree. To protect it from chlorine and enjoy your swims without worrying about damaging it, here's a potion to slip into your bath bag.

Chlorine, an ally for water but not for skin

At the height of summer, swimming is a daily activity. However, before jumping into the water, diving, or inventing a new swimming technique, you mustn't forget basic first aid. While you might remember to slather on sunscreen to protect yourself from UV rays and avoid turning into a lobster, the sun isn't the only invisible enemy of summer.

Chlorine, which enhances pool water and stings the nose every time you linger on a sun lounger, undoes all your skincare efforts. It's merciless on bacteria, and it's equally unforgiving on your skin. This substance, which was even used as a weapon of war in the last century, is highly irritating, especially when present in excessive concentrations, particularly in private swimming pools.

“Chlorine is actually quite protective against infections and bacteria,” Dr. Jimmy Mohammed told RTL . However, while it sanitizes swimming pool water, which can quickly turn sour without it, it weakens the skin barrier and impairs the effectiveness of the hydrolipidic film, which protects the skin. It also has the drawback of accelerating skin dehydration. This explains why the thinnest areas of your body have the texture of sandpaper at the end of August, despite a generous application of moisturizer.

An anti-chlorine spray for skin protected in all conditions

You know the saying: “prevention is better than cure.” So instead of trying to undo the damage caused by that slightly chemically treated water, which makes it seem like you've drunk a cup of bleach with every botched dive, protect it intelligently. In a DIY-style video, content creator @margolistique, who focuses on low-toxin living and holistic well-being, shares her recipe for chlorine-repellent spray.

This isn't a miracle product that will make you completely immune to chlorine. However, it's a useful natural remedy to help reset your skin after swimming in treated water. It also comes in several formulations.

The first step involves using 250 ml of filtered water and 1 teaspoon of powdered vitamin C to counteract the oxidizing effect of chlorine.

A second one enriched with 250 ml of cooled chamomile or calendula infusion, two plants known for their calming properties. This one was also supplemented with 1 teaspoon of vitamin C.

And a third variation that uses the same base as the previous recipe, with the addition of a tablespoon of aloe vera gel. It helps maintain the skin barrier thanks to its moisturizing and soothing properties.

This spray doesn't claim to counteract the harmful effects of chlorine on the skin, but simply to preserve its microbiome and therefore its balance, as well as its summer glow. It would be a shame to have a beautiful tan but skin like parchment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaux | Women's Health & Hormones (@margolistique)

Other good practices to limit the effects of chlorine

The content creator, who finds solutions to all her ailments in Mother Nature's vast bounty, recommends applying this spray before and after swimming to maximize its effectiveness. "I shake it, spray it on my skin and hair before and after swimming, then rinse it off when I get home," she explains, encouraging the general public to use it properly. To remove chlorine before it can damage your skin, don't skip the body-temperature shower after leaving the pool.

Next, opt for a treatment rich in hydrating ingredients, such as aloe vera gel or a nourishing cream, to restore your skin's suppleness. And for your hair? The same approach applies: a gentle shampoo followed by a moisturizing conditioner. A few minutes are all it takes to say goodbye to chlorine residue… and hello to comfortable skin and hair that retains its full shine.

While chlorine may reassure people and disinfect those giant pools where everyone splashes around, it's not kind to the skin. However, with a few good allies in your beauty bag and some preventative measures, you should be able to keep your skin radiant until the start of the school year.