This technique allows you to add volume to fine hair without backcombing it.

Do you love voluminous hair, but hate the idea of damaging your hair to achieve it? Good news: there's a simple drying technique to lift your roots without backcombing. And above all, remember that having fine or flat hair is absolutely not a flaw: volume is simply an option, if you want to have fun with your hairstyle.

The secret: dry the roots in the opposite direction

Fine hair tends to fall naturally in the direction of its growth, which can make it appear flatter. To create movement, simply play with this natural tendency when drying.

With your hair dryer, direct the hot air towards the roots while orienting the strands in the opposite direction to where they usually go.

Move them backwards, then forwards or sideways, varying the directions. The goal is not to force the fiber, but to temporarily give it a new orientation.

Once dry, the roots remain slightly lifted from the scalp and offer more texture.

The gesture that changes everything: cold air

This is probably the easiest step to skip… and yet, it plays a crucial role.

After drying a section while keeping the roots raised, switch to a cool air setting for a few seconds. This temperature change helps the fiber retain the shape it held during drying.

You can also use small, flat clips to hold the roots slightly lifted while they cool, giving you time to work on the rest of your hair. Without this cooling time, the roots are likely to quickly return to their natural position, and the voluminous effect will lose its impact.

Foam or spray: opt for lightness

To complement this technique, there's no need to use a multitude of products. Fine hair generally benefits from airy textures, such as a light mousse or a volumizing spray.

Apply the product to damp roots, avoiding the lengths to prevent weighing them down. A small amount is sufficient: the equivalent of a walnut-sized amount of mousse is enough for your entire head of hair.

The right approach? Start with a small amount of product and add more if needed. For fine hair, "more" isn't necessarily your best friend: too much product can quickly produce the opposite of the desired effect.

Two little tips to boost the relief

You can also play around with your part. If you always wear it in the exact same place, shift it a few centimeters. Hair that's used to falling in one direction will naturally create a little resistance and texture at the roots.

Another option is the cut. A few slightly shorter strands on top can add movement and give the impression of fuller hair. To find the right option, it's best to discuss it with your hairdresser so they can adapt the cut to your hair texture and preferences.

Habits that cause roots to fall out

Even with a well-mastered drying technique, certain actions can quickly make the result disappear.

The first thing to avoid is applying rich treatments, masks, or nourishing products directly to the roots. They can weigh down the hair fiber and hinder lifting.

Next, try not to constantly manipulate your hair throughout the day. By touching it repeatedly, you transfer sebum and risk pulling the roots against the scalp .

Finally, save your brush for before drying. Once the volume is created, vigorous brushing can smooth the roots and undo some of the work done.

And most importantly, there's no need to "correct" your fine hair.

Having fine, flat, or thin hair is obviously not a problem to be solved. Every hair texture has its own characteristics, and fine hair can be just as beautiful, elegant, and full of personality as very thick hair. Volume can simply become a styling tool, just like a different part, waves, or a new cut. If you like the idea of adding more dimension, this technique allows you to do so gently, without intentionally backcombing or tangling the hair.

In practice, remember these three steps: dry your roots in several directions, set their style with a blast of cool air, and apply your product sparingly. A few minutes are all it takes to experiment with a new way of wearing your hair, without trying to change its natural texture.