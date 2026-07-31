This drying method helps to enhance wavy hair.

You may have already noticed that your wavy hair has a lovely definition right after showering… before gradually losing its shape as it dries. The good news is: this phenomenon isn't necessarily due to the products used. In fact, a few simple steps during the drying process can make all the difference in enhancing your natural texture.

What if the towel was the real problem?

The first instinct after shampooing is often to vigorously rub the hair with a towel. However, this can disrupt the natural shape of the waves. By rubbing, the strands separate, the hair fiber becomes disorganized, and the hair gains volume… but loses definition. A gentler alternative is to delicately press the lengths of your hair towards the scalp to absorb excess water, without moving the strands. A simple cotton t-shirt or a microfiber towel works perfectly for this step.

Prepare the hair before drying

The secret to better-defined waves starts while your hair is still damp. Apply a leave-in conditioner, then, if you like, a light styling gel. The idea is to lift the lengths of your hair upwards, gently scrunching them between your hands. This helps the strands gather naturally and encourages the waves to take shape even before you use a hairdryer.

The diffuser, a valuable ally

Often underestimated, the diffuser is nonetheless a favorite accessory for many people with wavy or curly hair. Unlike a standard nozzle, it distributes air over a wider area, which reduces sudden hair movements. For best results, use a moderate temperature and a low airflow speed.

Two techniques are particularly popular: placing a strand of hair in the diffuser's cup and then gently moving it up towards the scalp, holding the position for about fifteen seconds, or diffusing without direct contact by slowly moving the diffuser around the head. In both cases, patience is your best friend.

Resisting the urge to touch her hair

This is probably the most difficult step… but also one of the most effective. While drying, it's best to avoid constantly manipulating your hair. Touching it too often encourages frizz and can ruin the definition of your waves. Wait until your hair is almost completely dry before doing anything. If you've used styling gel, it's normal for a slight stiffness to form. Simply scrunch the lengths gently between your palms to break this stiffness and restore soft, bouncy hair.

Mistakes that can change everything

A few habits are enough to compromise the result.

Keeping your head upside down for too long can accentuate volume at the roots at the expense of definition.

Excessive heat can dry out the hair fiber and promote frizz.

Finally, brushing hair once it's dry tends to loosen the waves. It's better to detangle it while it's still wet, in the shower or right after washing.

The best routine is the one that suits you.

No "miracle product" can replace a proper drying technique. Conversely, a few simple steps—squeezing out excess water without rubbing, applying treatments to very damp hair, and using a diffuser gently—can reveal a texture you never suspected you had.

Of course, there are no universal rules. Everyone is free to care for their hair as they wish, according to their preferences, available time, and desired results. While this method appeals to many people with wavy hair, there's nothing stopping you from adapting it to your routine or ignoring it altogether if another method suits you better. The key is to find the techniques that allow you to feel good about your hair, just as it is.