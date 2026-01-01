Chapped lips this winter? This quick method could work wonders.

Winter arrives with its host of unpleasantness: biting cold, dry winds, and indoor heating that dries everything out. Chapped lips are among them, causing that uncomfortable feeling of tightness and cracking. Fortunately, a quick routine, approved by experts, allows you to repair them quickly and lastingly.

Winter causes and why it gets worse

Extreme cold, combined with low humidity and central heating, deprives lips of their natural moisture barrier. Unlike the rest of the face, they lack sebaceous glands, making them vulnerable. The result: dryness, irritation, and sometimes infection if scratched or licked. The good news? Simple tips can break the vicious cycle in just a few days.

The express 3-step method for plumped lips

Apply this routine in the evening for an "overnight miracle" effect:

Exfoliate gently: Use a mild chemical exfoliant (lactic acid or mild AHA) rather than an abrasive mechanical scrub. This removes dead skin without irritation.

Deeply hydrate: Apply a lip mask or a generous layer of pure petroleum jelly (100% petroleum jelly), enriched with hyaluronic acid and ceramides. These ingredients restore the skin barrier: hyaluronic acid attracts moisture, and ceramides seal it in.

Protect all day long: Reapply with a lip balm containing SPF, even in winter, to block UV rays and wind.

This tried and tested sequence transforms parchment-like lips into supple lips by the next morning.

Mistakes to absolutely avoid

Many habits exacerbate the problem:

Overuse of lip balm: Applying too much creates a dependency, preventing the lips from producing their natural moisture. Limit to 4-5 applications per day.

Licking or biting: Saliva dries even more, because it evaporates, carrying away the water from the lips.

Forget about indoors: Drink plenty of water and use a humidifier to humidify the ambient air, especially at night.

Also incorporate lips into your morning and evening skincare routine for continuous protection.

Healthy lips, a confident smile

Beyond immediate comfort, these preventative measures maintain elasticity and prevent fine lines around the mouth. Hydrate from within (water, foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids) and choose clean products without irritating fragrances. In just a few days, your lips will regain volume and radiance, ready to face winter without any fuss.

This approach proves that targeted actions are all it takes to counter seasonal onslaughts — and shine effortlessly.