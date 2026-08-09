"Bitten lips" are emerging as the beauty trend of autumn 2026.

Forget ultra-precise outlines and impeccably drawn lips: the "bitten lips" trend embraces blurriness, diffused color, and that slightly imperfect look that makes it so charming.

A bitten mouth that became a global phenomenon

Behind this English name lies a distinctly French idea: the "bitten lip." The principle? To give the lips a touch of color as if you'd just bitten into a juicy piece of fruit, without aiming for a perfectly defined result. This aesthetic isn't exactly new. It's part of a long French beauty tradition, where a colorful, yet subtly applied lip has always been popular. Adopted and then widely popularized by English-speaking content creators, it's now everywhere and is poised to become one of the signature makeup looks of fall 2026.

"Bitten lips" or blurred lips: what's the difference?

At first glance, the two trends may seem similar. In both cases, the lip contour loses its graphic edge and gives way to a softer look. However, their execution is not quite the same.

With a classic blurred effect, the color is generally diffused quite evenly across the entire mouth.

For "bitten lips," the gradient is key: the shade is more intense in the center, then gradually lightens towards the edges. Inspired in particular by Korean makeup techniques, this method creates a beautiful sense of volume without the need for precise lip contouring. The result: a vibrant, fresh, and intentionally "imperfect" pout.

Colors that are perfect for autumn

The season seems to have been designed for this trend. Shades inspired by red berries naturally take center stage: raspberry, blackberry, slightly softened plum… not forgetting warm browns and more muted reds. These deep hues complement autumnal looks particularly well and can easily be adjusted to achieve the desired intensity. And good news for those who love effortless makeup: here, there's no need to hunt for the slightest imperfection. The effect is intentionally diffused, so a color that fades throughout the day can even add to the charm of the result.

How to achieve "bitten lips" in three steps?

First things first, prep your lips. A gentle exfoliator, followed by a nourishing balm, will smooth the surface and prevent the color from settling into dry patches, which are especially common when temperatures drop. Then, apply your color to the center of your lips. There's no need to apply it everywhere: the gradient is what does the work.

Using your finger, gently blend the product outwards for a gradual transition. The final touch: a little balm in the center of your lips for comfort and definition. Lip stains, tinted balms, and creamy, easily blendable lip pencils are particularly well-suited to this technique.

A trend that suits all mouths

The other good news is that "bitten lips" aren't limited to a particular lip shape. The trend also works beautifully with minimalist makeup: a luminous complexion, understated eyes, and subtly colored lips. Of course, nothing prevents you from intensifying or adapting it to suit your taste.

What if you didn't follow her?

Perhaps the most important thing to remember is that a beauty trend is a suggestion, never an obligation. You can try "bitten lips," adapt them, reinterpret them… or simply watch them go by. You can also choose not to wear makeup at all. Whether you're 20, 40, 60, or older, whatever your gender, your face has nothing to prove. Makeup can be a playground, a pleasure, a habit, or not at all.

And finally, the "bitten lips" may have found their best argument there: they encourage less control over one's appearance and playing with color, without seeking perfection.