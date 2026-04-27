Makeup and glasses: techniques that really enhance the eyes

Glasses, while undeniably stylish and filling out part of our face, can sometimes obscure our eyes. Our eyes, enhanced with eyeshadow, disappear behind the lenses, and our makeup loses its appeal. But that doesn't mean we have to sacrifice our desire to look our best. Here are a few techniques to make your eyes stand out through those corrective lenses.

Consider your type of correction

Applying makeup while wearing glasses is a delicate art. It's even more complex if you have poor vision in both eyes. You have to apply your makeup in complete confusion, relying on your other senses. This is already a remarkable skill, worthy of recognition. Before pinning an inspiring makeup look to your Pinterest board or using flashy hashtags as a template, professional makeup artist Lisa Eldridge emphasizes the importance of considering the type and degree of correction of your lenses.

If you are farsighted, they will have a magnifying effect, while if you are nearsighted, they will tend to make your eyes appear smaller. According to the expert, who showcases her talent on the faces of celebrities, this is a crucial detail for perfecting your beauty routine and revealing the potential of your eyes—the window to the soul.

Obviously, this isn't an absolute rule, nor an exact science; it's simply a guideline, a recommendation for achieving makeup that flatters you. If you're nearsighted, open up your eyes with a highlighter in the inner corner and extend your eyeshadow up to your brow bone. Conversely, if you're farsighted and wear glasses with a magnifying lens, be sure to blend the product more and define your eyes with darker shadows.

Curl your eyelashes horizontally for added comfort

If you wear glasses, you've almost certainly experienced the frustration of eyelashes bumping against the lenses. Just the thought of it makes you fume. It's definitely one of the most unpleasant sensations after thighs rubbing together and socks slipping down. To avoid this annoyance without giving up your tinted mascara, use a lengthening mascara rather than an extreme volumizing one. Brush your lashes horizontally or slightly diagonally to define them without being bothered by their presence.

In the pages of Vogue , the specialist advises those with farsightedness to opt for a "high-definition" mascara to properly separate lashes and avoid the "spider leg" look. You can simply shape your lashes, without adding product, by manually curling them for a natural yet polished effect.

Choose colors that match your frame

While many people opt for neutral, versatile frames, others let their whimsical side and touch of eccentricity shine. In any case, you've likely heard of color analysis, the technique of creating color harmony around your face. If you're wearing transparent frames that blend seamlessly with your features, you have free rein to explore every shade in your palette.

Do you have dark frames, leaning towards brown or navy? Opt for soft shades like pastel, icy blue, or lilac. Add touches of glitter to balance the look and create a focal point. Do you wear bright, playful glasses? Dip your brush into chameleon- like eyeshadows in beige, brown, or pink.

Adjust your makeup according to the shape of your glasses

The shape of your glasses directly influences how your eyes are perceived. The goal is simple: to create harmony between the frames and your makeup, without overwhelming your face.

Round frames: they soften features. To avoid a washed-out look, define your eyes with slightly angled eyeliner or a bolder eyeshadow in the outer corner. This adds contrast and definition.

Square or angular frames already add rigidity to the face. Here, the ideal is soft blending of eyeshadows, subtle gradients, and satin textures to balance the lines.

Oversized frames: since they cover a large part of the face, opt for makeup that remains visible through the lenses. Highlighting the eyelid and applying well-separated mascara are often enough to open up the eyes without being overdone.

Thin or discreet frames: they leave more room for makeup. You can then opt for a bolder eyeliner look, or a more intense color on the eyelid.

But most importantly: have fun, experiment, test!

Applying makeup while wearing glasses can sometimes be a test of patience. However, no advice can replace your own intuition: you remain the ultimate creator of your makeup. These recommendations are simply suggestions to make things easier for you in front of the mirror. They shouldn't restrict your personality or your style.

The key is to find what truly makes you feel comfortable, both in the technique itself and the final result. Some techniques may work perfectly on paper, but could appear too pronounced or unnatural once you put on your glasses.

Finally, keep in mind that glasses aren't a mask, but an integral part of your self-expression. They certainly alter the perception of your face, but they can also enhance your style, assert your personality, or even become a striking aesthetic feature. By fully integrating them into your beauty routine, you transform a seemingly limiting factor into a true creative playground.