This shade of blush could very well replace classic pink.

After years of powder pink reigning supreme, a bolder shade is making its way onto our cheekbones: deep red. Seen on the New York Fashion Week runways this year, it could very well become the new must-have complexion of the season. And the good news is: it's much less intimidating than it seems.

The pink leaves a little space

For a long time, pink blush was the go-to for a delicately colored complexion. Beauty trends are now taking a bolder turn. After the era of almost imperceptible makeup, it's time for more vibrant, textured, and assertive looks. Red blush fits perfectly into this desire to put color back at the heart of makeup. It doesn't necessarily aim to be subtle: it adds character to the complexion while maintaining a naturally luminous result when applied correctly.

Why red can be surprisingly natural

Red lipstick can be striking in its packaging, but its effect on the skin can be much softer. This color is reminiscent of the natural flush that cheeks take on when warmed by cold weather, physical activity, or a walk in the fresh air. The secret? Quantity. A touch of well-blended product can give a healthy glow without creating an overly made-up look. The goal here isn't to achieve intensely red cheeks, but simply to brighten the complexion with a touch of color.

Which shade should you choose according to your skin tone?

As with all makeup colors, red comes in an infinite variety.

Those with fair skin can opt for soft reds, slightly raspberry or light brick, to maintain a delicate result.

Medium to olive skin tones are particularly enhanced by terracotta or brick shades. Their warmth instantly brightens the face.

As for darker skin tones, they can dare to wear deeper reds such as garnet, burgundy, or shades inspired by black fruits. These colors add depth and create a beautiful contrast with the skin.

The right technique: start slowly

With red blush, it's best to use the "less is more" approach. For a cream blush, take a very small amount with your finger. With a powder blush, remove plenty of excess from your brush before applying. Apply the color to the apples of your cheeks, then blend immediately.

If you want more intensity, gradually add more product rather than trying to correct an overly heavy result. For a healthy, fresh-looking glow, like you've just returned from a walk in the fresh air, you can also lightly blend the color towards the bridge of your nose. This technique, seen on the runways, gives a natural, effortless finish.

The easiest textures to tame

If red still seems a little intimidating, cream and liquid textures can be great allies. They blend easily into the complexion and allow for simpler control of the intensity. You can also apply a light touch of red before a softer blush. This layering allows you to enjoy the depth of the red while achieving a more subtle result.

What if you prefer not to wear them?

Of course, no beauty trend is mandatory. You don't need blush to look good, nor makeup to feel good about yourself. A natural face, with its colors, textures, and unique features, is just as valid. Red blush is simply a new option for those who like to experiment with their appearance. It's a trend to try if it appeals to you, to adapt to your style… or to leave aside without any guilt.

Ultimately, his main lesson is very simple: dare to use color if you like it, but above all, make it something that reflects who you are.