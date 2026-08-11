How to use a mattifying powder for a luminous and comfortable complexion?

Mattifying powder sometimes gets a bad rap: a frozen complexion, dry skin, and more visible fine lines… When used correctly, however, it can provide more comfort and longer-lasting makeup. And above all, it doesn't have to transform your skin into a perfectly smooth surface: your complexion can move, evolve, and remain natural.

What is the real purpose of mattifying powder?

Let's start by setting the record straight. A mattifying powder is neither a foundation nor a concealer. It's not meant to cover blemishes, but primarily to absorb excess oil on the surface and set previously applied creamy products. Therefore, it's best applied at the end of your makeup routine, once your complexion has been perfected.

There's no need to powder your entire face.

This is probably the reflex that makes the biggest difference to the result: you don't need to cover every square inch of skin. Concentrate the powder on the areas that tend to get shiny, usually the forehead, nose, and chin. Conversely, the cheeks or the under-eye area can be left more natural. These areas often need to retain more suppleness to maintain a fresh and vibrant look. The idea isn't to eliminate all traces of light, but simply to control the shine where you want it.

The right tool makes all the difference

For a light finish, opt for a large brush with soft bristles. It applies a subtle veil of product and is particularly well-suited for everyday wear. If you're looking for more staying power, especially during a long day, a powder puff might be a good option. It deposits more powder and can therefore be appreciated when skin is very shiny. In either case, remember to remove any excess before touching your face. A light tap on the back of your hand is all it takes.

A light gesture, at the right time

Powder comes after foundation and concealer. Simply allow these textures to settle, keeping them supple. With a brush, gently sweep the powder onto the skin without rubbing. With a powder puff, gently press and then lift. The goal is to set the makeup, not move it. Too vigorous a movement can shift the foundation and create uneven patches. Gentleness and a light touch are therefore your best allies.

What if you simply didn't use powder?

That's also an option. Mattifying powder is absolutely not necessary for a beautiful complexion. A "perfect" or "flawless" complexion doesn't exist in everyday life. Between retouching, filters, Photoshop, and highly edited images, it's easy to forget that real skin has a texture. It changes throughout the day, revealing pores, wrinkles, blemishes, or marks. And that's perfectly normal.

Your skin doesn't need to be "invisible" to be beautiful. Mattifying powder can be a great ally if you like its effect and comfort, but it shouldn't become the norm. The best makeup is above all the makeup you feel comfortable in: with a full powder finish, a few highlights, or no powder at all.

Ultimately, focus on the shiny areas, use a small amount of product, and apply with light strokes. The rest can be left alone. After all, a natural complexion isn't a complexion without texture: it's a complexion that reflects your personality.