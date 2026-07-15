This minimalist manicure is emerging as the trend of the season.

Gone are the days of nails overloaded with patterns, colors, or sophisticated details: this season, simplicity takes center stage. Minimalist manicures are captivating with their understated elegance, ease of adoption, and timeless appeal. It's a trend that celebrates natural beauty while allowing everyone the freedom to choose what reflects their own style.

The charm of nude shades

The star of this trend? Soft, natural colors. Beige, powder pink, cream, milky white, or even translucent finishes: nude shades are becoming essential. Their strength lies in their simplicity. They easily match any outfit, create a fresh look, and subtly enhance the hands. Luminous and elegant, these shades transcend seasons without losing their appeal, making them a particularly easy choice for everyday wear.

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A strong "clean girl" inspiration

Minimalist manicures are part of the "clean girl" aesthetic, which emphasizes natural, polished, and harmonious beauty. The idea isn't to transform your appearance, but rather to highlight what's already there with a few simple steps. Short or slightly long nails, rounded or square shape, glossy or satin finish: all versions are possible. The key is to create a sense of balance and comfort, with a result that remains true to your personality.

Subtle details to add variety to the experience.

This trend offers numerous possibilities for those who want to add a touch of originality. The French manicure is back in a finer, more delicate version, with a subtle line that modernizes this classic. The "glazed" manicure, with its pearly, slightly beaded effect, also continues to be popular. For a more creative touch, a simple detail can suffice: a graphic line, a small dot, or a shimmering highlight adds character while maintaining a clean, minimalist look.

A practical everyday trend

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, minimalist manicures are also popular for their practicality. They require minimal equipment, can easily be done at home, and are better suited to the minor mishaps of daily life than elaborate designs. Another advantage: with colors close to the natural nail shade, regrowth is often less noticeable. This allows you to enjoy a harmonious result for longer without frequent touch-ups.

A trend, not an obligation

While minimalist manicures are everywhere this season, they remain primarily a source of inspiration, not a rule to follow. Wearing polish, choosing a vibrant color, opting for natural nails, or even going bare-handed: all options are valid. Having manicured hands or feet isn't a requirement for feeling good about yourself or being elegant. Some people enjoy pampering their nails with a manicure, while others prefer their natural look, and both choices deserve to be celebrated. The most important thing is to do what you like, when you like, without pressure.

Clean, versatile, and easy to personalize, the minimalist manicure confirms its status as an essential trend. It reminds us that a successful beauty look doesn't need to be spectacular to be appreciated: sometimes, simplicity is enough to create a style that reflects your personality.