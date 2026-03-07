The shade of lip gloss that's emerging as the must-have beauty detail right now

As spring approaches, we generally crave a more vibrant and colorful makeup look. We put away our burgundy lipsticks and rich lip balms in favor of peach or pink hues. Above all, we don't forget the finishing touches: lip gloss, and not just any gloss. The one that reigns supreme in makeup bags this year isn't powdery; it leans towards blue. A surprising shade that creates a beautiful contrast on the lips.

Blue lip gloss, the promise of a fresh makeup look

In 2026, we're reviving the beauty gimmick of 2000s R&B singers to perfect our makeup, adding a touch of definition to our lips with a swipe of gloss . This pearly stick, which we brandish like a chic weapon and keep close at hand, is the latest obsession. A relic from the makeup bags of the Spice Girls and the Halliwell sisters, this lip product is practically a must-have. It has to be said that this simple touch transforms the entire look of your makeup. With a single stroke, your lips catch the light and shine brightly. The gloss adds a touch of sweetness to your makeup.

This year, the lip gloss that's garnering all the praise and gracing every lip is neither pink, nor orange, and certainly not vermilion. It's on the other side of the color wheel, the polar opposite of red, coral, and raspberry. Blue lip gloss is undeniably the centerpiece of current beauty looks. It's the object of everyone's desire. And we admit, it's enough to make you wince. It's hard to imagine such a color right in the middle of our face, where beige, pink, and terracotta have always reigned supreme.

However, we're not talking about an ultra-pigmented blue that makes you look like you've kissed a Smurf or eaten a blueberry pie. This is a more subtle blue, designed to tone down overly bright bases or create harmonious blends. Experts layer it over warm lipsticks to achieve the Y2K aesthetic championed by trending hashtags.

An unusual color that nevertheless has advantages in terms of beauty.

In the art of makeup, blue is more often used on the eyelids than on the lips. This icy shade seems more suitable for the inner corners of the eyes or the lash line. Yet, blue has potential beyond the eyes. Blue lip gloss, for example, is a great "toner." "Blue neutralizes warm tones, a principle makeup artists use to correct skin tone," explains celebrity makeup artist Gemma Peace in Bustle magazine.

In other words, blue isn't used on its own, but as a complement. It's especially useful for toning down overly vibrant colors and making them a few shades lighter. So, thanks to blue lip gloss, you can vary the shades without investing in new products and soften intense colors in seconds. And you don't need to be an expert in painting to try this technique. A brick red can become a truer red. A coral can appear less "neon" and more sophisticated. Provided, of course, that the chosen gloss isn't too strong. Otherwise, you risk ending up with purple lips, in a "just out of the pool" style.

The secret to using it wisely

Ultimately, blue gloss is more of a trick to tone down certain colors that can sometimes be a bit too bright, not just a passing fad. Orangey hues, once recommended by women's magazines and seasoned beauty experts, are now out of favor. Hence the thin layer of blue, which illuminates the lips and everything around them.

Blue lip gloss, which has unintentionally become the star of the fragrance aisles, is best enjoyed in a sheer shade. It shouldn't overwhelm your makeup, but simply balance the colors. "Ideally, you should keep the original color while softening it slightly," advises the expert.

This shade, which creates a beautiful optical illusion and allows you to make something new out of something old, is far more ambitious than it seems. It just goes to show, you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. Blue gloss is a bit like a magic wand.