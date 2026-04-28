Minimalist makeup has established itself as one of the most enduring beauty trends of recent years. On TikTok, the hashtag #minimalmakeup has amassed no less than 145 million views.

Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, and the Hadid sisters have championed it on the red carpet and social media. The Covid-19 pandemic played a pivotal role: confined to their homes, many women simplified their routines and rediscovered their natural beauty .

This return to minimalism shows no signs of slowing down. Here's a practical guide to adopting this effortless look every day, whatever your skin type.

What is minimalist and natural makeup?

Minimalist makeup doesn't mean zero product on the face. The central idea is to enhance natural beauty rather than conceal it under layers of cosmetics.

The desired result is a fresh, radiant and authentic face, where the skin truly shines through.

This approach goes by several names: no make-up look , clean girl aesthetic, skinimalism or even glass skin .

They all share the same philosophy: to assert their identity, to claim their traits and particularities, far from digital filters and imposed standards.

The trend was confirmed on the catwalks during Fashion Week , at Chanel, Lanvin, Miu Miu, and Fendi. The models' clean, minimalist faces illustrate a new definition of refinement.

It also fits into a logic of silent luxury : consuming less but better , where quality takes precedence over quantity.

The benefits of a simplified beauty routine

Reducing your makeup routine produces visible effects on the skin. Pores become less clogged, sebum production is regulated, and imperfections gradually fade.

Better skin oxygenation contributes to a fresh and naturally radiant complexion.

A minimalist routine also simplifies life. Fewer products mean less risk of irritation, which is particularly beneficial for sensitive skin prone to redness .

Evening makeup removal becomes less aggressive, or even unnecessary on some days.

On an emotional level, this approach offers a real sense of freedom. Many women describe a renewed sense of confidence by being more authentically themselves.

From an economic point of view, this trend also responds to an evolution in purchasing behavior: consumers now favour multifunctional and durable products, choosing versatile formulas that adapt to all body types and skin tones.

The foundation of a natural look: skincare and a glowy complexion

Essential skincare products

A glowing complexion starts with a rigorous skincare routine . Gentle cleansing morning and evening removes pollution residue and sebum that dull the complexion.

The choice of cleanser should correspond to the skin type: purifying gel for combination skin, milk or oil for dry skin.

Hydration remains the cornerstone of radiant skin . A serum with vitamin C or hyaluronic acid provides instant radiance.

Sunscreen with SPF 30 to 50 provides lasting protection for your complexion. Weekly exfoliation refines skin texture and reveals natural radiance.

The best complexion products

For skincare complemented by discreet makeup, opt for a fluid foundation with a second-skin effect or a BB cream , or even a tinted cream .

They are applied with a brush , a sponge or fingers , avoiding any demarcation .

Concealer erases dark circles and signs of fatigue .

erases and . Cream blush dabbed onto the cheekbones brings the complexion to life in a natural way.

dabbed onto the brings the complexion to life in a natural way. A creamy bronzer and a cream-formula highlighter , applied lightly, complete the glowssy look .

How to do eye makeup subtly?

In a minimalist makeup look, mascara loses its status as an absolute essential.

The no mascara trend, popularized by Hailey Bieber, encourages leaving eyelashes bare or simply using an eyelash curler to open up the eyes without artifice.

For those who still wish to use it, a curling, lengthening, or volumizing gel mascara , depending on the type of lashes, remains a good option. Be sure to avoid clumping by removing excess product from the brush before application.

A thin colored pencil drawn close to the eyelashes or a pastel eyeshadow applied with a finger to the mobile eyelid is enough to enhance the eyes.

For eyebrows , a transparent gel creates a natural brow lift effect, avoiding overly perfect lines that betray the makeup.

Natural and luminous lips: the right products to adopt

Lip gloss remains the go-to product for bright, fresh lips . Choose it in nude , pink, or clear shades to enhance your lips without weighing them down.

The tinted balm offers a gentle and moisturizing alternative, ideal for everyday use.

A lipstick close to your natural shade is perfectly compatible with this style. A bold red lip also works in a minimalist look , provided you keep your eyes understated.

A nude lip pencil outlines and plumps the lips, its edges blended with a finger for a natural and refined result. Don't forget to moisturize with a regenerating treatment before applying.

Additional steps and treatments to naturally enhance the skin

Some beauty treatments can achieve a radiant complexion without foundation:

The Hydrafacial cleanses, exfoliates and deeply hydrates for an immediate glow. Red or blue LED light stimulates cell regeneration and soothes inflammation. The peel refines the skin texture and evens out the complexion.

Good daily habits enhance the effects of skincare. Drinking enough water, sleeping at least seven hours a night, limiting stress, and avoiding comedogenic products keep skin in top condition.

Regularly cleaning brushes and accessories prevents bacterial growth.

A hydrating mist refreshes the skin during the day and sets the complexion.

Finally, a personalized skin diagnosis remains the best way to identify the skincare products best suited to one's skin tone and specific needs.

Every skin deserves a tailored approach to fully reveal its potential.