Nails that change with your every whim? Fiction becomes reality

If you grew up in the 90s, you probably remember those heat-sensitive nail polishes that changed color when exposed to sunlight or water. Well, this is a beauty innovation of a completely different kind. A brand has launched smart nails that you can personalize in just a few clicks and adapt to your mood or outfit. A science-fiction-worthy gadget that will soon be arriving in your bathroom.

Yet another feat of beauty-tech

Imagine a world where you can change your manicure at will without going to a salon. A world where this beauty pastime isn't a chore or a waste of time, but a simple formality. A parallel universe where you can wear chameleon nails, customizable with just a few clicks. No, this isn't the new Black Mirror script, nor the script for a dystopian beauty story. It's reality: technology is making its way into our beauty routines, promising to make things easier. But are we really ready to delegate this delicate work to AI and abandon our nail technician?

After press-on nails, those ready-to-use nails that compete in ever more elaborate designs, and nail rings, removable ornaments, make way for smart nails! This is the inventive creation of the startup iPolish, which presented its invention at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas. These nails surpass anything we've ever experienced. Nail polish that peels off for a snakeskin effect and holographic top coats are child's play compared to these.

There's no need for polish or brushstrokes to transform your nails. iPolish's technology is groundbreaking: it allows you to change your nail color without using any solvents. But how is it all done? These nails, which resemble regular nail tips, are enriched with electrophoretic nanopolymers. Sold with a "magic wand"—or rather, a connected device—they transform via a mobile app.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iPolish (@ipolish_inc)

Digital false nails for a custom manicure

These next-generation nails, surpassing our wildest dreams and fulfilling the fantasy of the quick manicure, satisfy this fervent desire for individuality. They can be touched up remotely, effortlessly, and without risking a nervous breakdown. Because let's face it: applying nail polish is an exercise in patience where every mistake means starting all over again.

A demonstration video gives us a clearer picture of this device's endless possibilities. The young woman modeling the device selects a color from the wide palette and chooses a shade that matches her current mood. She takes hold of her amazing gadget, and before our very eyes, still unaccustomed to such sleight of hand, her nails transform from green to orange. In ten seconds, she has accomplished what takes us an hour. This on-demand beauty treatment is unprecedented. And nail technicians are already worried.

A futuristic creation that divides opinions

These futuristic nails, which could have been part of Trinity's costume or the brainchild of a visionary filmmaker, are available for pre-order before their official release this June. The price for an instant, customizable manicure? A kit including 24 nails in 12 standard sizes, the magic wand, and a USB-C charging cable costs US$95.

Even though these connected nails are still a work in progress and don't quite match the meticulous work of professional nail technicians, they herald a new era of beauty: more immediate and assisted. In the age of LED masks and talking mirrors , they are generating both enthusiasm and skepticism. “Very intrigued to give them a try,” exclaims one. “It's interesting for people allergic to nail polish,” adds another. However, some lament the final result, finding it a bit too crude to be truly appreciated.

These high-tech nails, compatible with our hectic lifestyles, are not universally popular. They are too avant-garde for beauty addicts, who see manicures as an art, not a quick and easy task.