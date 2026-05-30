This star cosmetic of the summer is dividing specialists

Even though eyelash extensions dominate many looks and replace traditional mascara, makeup purists still rely on tinted brushes. Perhaps you too are loyal to this accessory, which inevitably leads to a few grimaces in front of the mirror. In summer, you probably opt for waterproof alternatives to avoid dark circles under your eyes. Bad news: this type of mascara, which supposedly withstands swimming, sweat, and heat, isn't quite as miraculous as it seems.

Waterproof mascara: an enemy to banish from your makeup bag?

As temperatures slowly rise, heralding yet another sweltering summer, you might want to swap your signature mascara for a waterproof formula to keep your lashes intact despite salty splashes, the heat of barbecues or campfires, and walks in 35°C (95°F) weather. These waterproof mascaras are essential when the weather turns tropical. With this impermeable layer of black, you can go about your summer activities without risking looking like a panda.

For many, waterproof mascara is practically the invention of the century. If they could only keep one beauty essential for summer , it would probably be this all-purpose mascara. However, this "summer-friendly" beauty tool, so beloved by those who love to look their best, also has its downsides. Certainly, it has served you well and saved you from the dreaded black streaks during foam parties at the campsite and long days by the water. But waterproof mascara isn't entirely without its drawbacks.

A brief dissection of waterproof mascara: it contains waxes, film-forming polymers, and hydrophobic silicones that coat the lashes with a film resistant to water, heat, and perspiration. This micro-barrier is what allows it to last through the summer. Often, waterproof mascara is reinforced with polyvinylpyrrolidone, a nearly unpronounceable scientific name that defines a carcinogenic ingredient derived from benzene and mercury. While this seemingly revolutionary mascara makes makeup safe, it puts eyes at risk. Irritation, dry eyes, blocked sebaceous glands—Dr. Alexa Hecht lists its harmful effects in the pages of Femme Actuelle .

What precautions should be taken to use it without damaging your eyes?

Beyond its questionable ingredients, often the antithesis of "green and conscious" beauty, waterproof mascara is tenacious. It's designed to withstand any ordeal, including makeup removal. It's impossible to remove it with just a cotton pad and makeup remover. You have to try several times to get your eyes clean. And logically, the more you rub, the more it weakens your lashes.

So, should we give up on this summer essential? Not necessarily. The doctor recommends spacing out its use to give your eyes a break. To enjoy this long-lasting mascara without suffering the consequences while relaxing on sun loungers and under palm trees, opt for organic formulas with short, informative ingredient lists. Some avoid petrochemicals in favor of natural ingredients like shea butter, plant waxes, or vitamin E.

Keeping your eyelashes in their natural state, a message that's missing in summer

Summer is notoriously difficult to wear makeup in. Yet, on social media, the new muses, trapped within these pixelated screens, don't shy away from tinted creams, rosy gloss, and glittery eyeshadow, even on the hot sand. They carry their makeup bags right to the poolside to touch up their powder between dips. And even those who seem to possess a "natural glow" have actually been to the bathroom to achieve that radiant look.

However, dermatologists are adamant: applying makeup at the beach or in unbearable heat is not a brilliant idea. While waterproof mascara is certainly useful for important events, it shouldn't be used as a requirement, but rather as a practical choice. And if summer encourages anything, it might be to simplify our routines, rather than making them more robust at all costs.

What if true summer freedom consisted simply of looking at oneself without demands, without trying to maintain an image? Letting one's face live in peace is to offer it what summer promises to be most precious: a little softness, naturalness, and the right to be oneself, without any particular effort.