Halloween is approaching, and witch makeup is one of the most popular costumes every year. Timeless, this look transcends decades without ever losing its charm.

The good news? It's suitable for all skill levels and profiles, from beginners to makeup enthusiasts. No need for a professional kit to achieve stunning results.

With a few simple products and a lot of creativity, we will guide you through the best ideas to embody the perfect witch, from the simplest look to the most elaborate.

How to create a simple and effective witch makeup look for Halloween?

The great advantage of witch makeup for Halloween is its delightful simplicity. For beginners or those short on time, a few simple steps are all it takes to transform an ordinary face into something truly striking.

Start by lightening your complexion with a very light foundation or white powder, for that characteristic pale look. Then, create a smoky eye effect by generously applying black kohl around your eyes.

Extend your lashes with tiny spider legs drawn with eyeliner, and apply false eyelashes for added intensity. Finish with a thick, opaque black lipstick , and you're done.

This last-minute makeup look only requires everyday products, making it the ideal option for all face shapes and desires.

Trendy and bewitching witch makeup: the must-have effects in 2024

Dark glitter and touches of neon

For those who want to take it further, the 2024 trends offer an interesting playground. Dark glitter applied to the eyelids or temples creates an effect that is both glamorous and spooky.

Touches of neon , electric green or bright purple, bring a modern and surprising dimension to the traditional look.

Dramatic effects for a powerful result

Contact lenses remain one of the most effective accessories for a truly captivating look. Combined with matte black lips and a very pale complexion, they create a striking contrast.

The most daring can also draw mystical symbols on their cheeks or forehead, or simulate fake scars using latex.

The DIY fake blood , made at home with the same latex, enhances the dramatic aspect with a very realistic finish.

Combine several of these effects for a truly impactful result.

A witch makeup look inspired by pop culture

Pop culture is full of enchanting heroines who can guide our makeup choices.

Sabrina Spellman , in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, embodies a stylish witch with deep red lips and an intense gaze, both cool and sophisticated.

Yennefer from The Witcher , on the other hand, offers a darker and more powerful look, with very sculpted eyes and luminous but cold skin.

The witches of American Horror Story: Coven are another essential reference, with their all-black aesthetic, both elegant and menacing.

Drawing inspiration from these iconic characters allows for precise adaptation of colors, the intensity of the gaze, and makeup details. The result gains in coherence when the costume and makeup are conceived together.

Salem witch makeup: a dramatic and complex look

The Salem witch trials represent a historically charged source of inspiration. It's worth remembering that the Salem trials took place in 1692, leaving a lasting mark on the collective imagination surrounding the figure of the witch.

This context lends itself to a particularly dramatic and intense makeup look.

For this complex witch look , the complexion must be made extremely pale, almost ghostly.

The eyes are rendered in very dark tones, with pronounced gothic details around the eyelids and under the eyebrows.

The fake scars created with latex and a few touches of fake blood enhance the tormented look. This style requires a bit more patience, but the final result is absolutely striking.

Witch makeup with glitter and rhinestones for an enchanting look

Who said a witch couldn't be glamorous? Glitter and rhinestones transform scary makeup into something truly bewitching.

Positioned at the inner corner of the eyes or on the cheekbones, rhinestones capture the light in a spectacular way.

Dark glitter , mixed with plum or burgundy shades, enhances the look without weighing down the overall effect.

This more glamorous version of the witch costume is perfect for anyone who wants to combine mystery and elegance.

The contrast between the brilliance of the glitter and the depth of the dark shades produces a very modern and trendy visual effect.

Witch makeup ideas in green and black, orange and black: playing with colors

Typical Halloween color combinations deserve a closer look. Green and black form the most iconic duo for witch makeup: green is applied to the eyelids or cheekbones, while black structures the eyes and lips.

The combination of orange and black evokes pumpkins and spiderwebs, for a look that is both festive and mysterious.

To harmonize these colors on the face, we recommend choosing one main area to highlight, such as the eyes or lips, and leaving the other more understated. A few touches of neon orange on the temples can be enough to create a striking contrast.

How to make a DIY witch costume to match your makeup?

A well-thought-out DIY costume greatly enhances the impact of makeup. Depending on your sewing skills, the projects vary: a simple black dress made with a few basic seams can already produce a very convincing result.

The most experienced will tackle more elaborate creations, with capes and hand-sewn gothic details.

Accessories play a crucial role in creating a cohesive costume: a pointed hat, a miniature broom, and details inspired by spiderwebs. We recommend coordinating the colors of the costume and makeup from the outset.

An intense gaze with violet reflections will go better with a deep dress than with a colorful outfit.

Note that according to a 2023 study, Halloween generates more than $12 billion in spending in the United States, proof that the care taken with costumes remains a priority for millions of people.