This plus-size model is captivating internet users with her makeup.

On social media, some personalities capture attention instantly. This is the case with Jocelyn Corona, a plus-size model whose beauty looks attract thousands of admirers. Combining creativity with a body-positive message, her spectacular makeup looks appeal to an ever-growing audience.

Jocelyn Corona, a creativity that does not go unnoticed

Jocelyn Corona has made a name for herself on social media thanks to her makeup posts. A plus-size model, she regularly shares elaborate makeup looks that blend elegance, boldness, and artistic influences. Her visual style is distinguished by a keen eye for detail and a genuine passion for aesthetics. Each look seems conceived as a small work of art: plays of light, harmonious shades, and precise lines combine to create makeup looks that immediately catch the eye.

In this creative process, she also collaborates with makeup artist Luis Torres, who assists her in creating certain looks. Together, they explore different inspirations and push the boundaries of beauty creativity. Beyond style, Jocelyn Corona also carries an important message: makeup is a means of expression open to all body types. Her presence in the beauty world helps demonstrate that creativity has nothing to do with size or shape.

Spectacular makeup looks that are generating a lot of buzz

The immense popularity of her photos is largely due to the visual richness of her makeup looks. Jocelyn Corona isn't afraid to experiment with colors, textures, and contrasts. Deep smoky eyes, perfectly drawn graphic eyeliners, sculpted lips, or shimmering touches: her looks oscillate between sophisticated chic and viral trends.

Each post reveals a new idea, a new way of using makeup as an artistic playground. This creativity attracts the attention of internet users, who react massively to her posts. The comments praise both the technique and the audacity and positive energy she exudes.

Valuable visibility for body diversity

In the fashion and beauty industry, the representation of plus-size bodies remains unequal. Content creators like Jocelyn Corona are therefore helping to change attitudes.

The body positivity movement has played a significant role in highlighting diverse body shapes and reminding us that all forms of beauty deserve to be seen. By confidently sharing her looks, the model is part of this inclusive movement. This evolution is also reflected in the work of brands, which are increasingly collaborating with models of diverse body types. This transformation reflects a growing public demand for more authentic representation.

Makeup and self-confidence

For Jocelyn Corona, makeup is more than just an aesthetic choice. It becomes a true tool for self-expression. Her posts inspire many people who see them as an encouragement to express themselves freely through beauty. Many online users highlight her charisma, her confidence, and the way she invites everyone to experiment without being confined by restrictive norms. In a digital world dominated by images, she embodies a new generation of models and content creators who are in complete control of their visual narrative.

Through her videos and photos, Jocelyn Corona continues to gain visibility. Her success illustrates a clear trend: creativity, authenticity, and diversity now play a central role in the online beauty world.

I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
The shade of lip gloss that's emerging as the must-have beauty detail right now

