Custom-made lipsticks: the gadget that's captivating beauty fans

Have you ever spent five minutes in front of the mirror hesitating between two lipsticks… without ever being convinced? Well, those days could soon be over. A new gadget, showcasing the wonders of augmented beauty, is generating a lot of buzz: a custom-made lipstick that lets you create your perfect color… at home. Yes, you read that right: your unique shade, made just for you, available to order in your living room.

The concept that makes you dream

Imagine a small, connected device, a bit like a high-tech coffee machine, but for your lips . It contains three cartridges of basic colors—red, fuchsia, nude, or orange—and a mobile app that lets you mix the shades however you like. Want a bold red for a business meeting? Or a subtle nude for brunch with your friends? You can experiment, adjust, and try again… until you get exactly the shade that makes you smile in the mirror.

Once you've created your perfect color, the tube detaches from the device and becomes a portable lipstick, easy to carry in your bag. The device stays at home, but your creation goes everywhere with you. This modern magic is thanks to Yves Saint Laurent. The luxury brand first presented it at CES in Las Vegas, a trade show renowned worldwide for its high-tech gadgets.

A beauty gesture that becomes a ritual

The real pleasure is that it's not just about color. It's a whole little ritual: you choose your shade, you play with the intensities, you test it on your lips, and you adjust until you get the perfect match with your makeup , your mood, or even your outfit. Some fans say it changes their relationship with makeup: it's become a creative, almost meditative moment, rather than a morning chore.

And unlike some gadgets that quickly end up at the bottom of a drawer, here, every tube is actually used. No more lipsticks bought "just in case" and never worn: you only create what you truly want. And it genuinely reflects who you are.

When technology does the work for us

Of course, this little gem comes at a price: around $300 for the device and $100 per cartridge. But for many, it's worth it: a lipstick that combines professional quality with total customization is a true, accessible luxury. And let's face it, the mere idea of creating your signature shade is a dream come true for every beauty addict.

The initial reactions on social media are unanimous: it's fun, clever, and a little futuristic. Beauty influencers are already raving about it, and it's easy to imagine yourself using it: picture yourself on a quiet morning, coffee in hand, choosing your shade of the day, just like you would put together a look or a playlist.

Why do we all dream about it?

This gadget appeals to us because it addresses a universal frustration: finally finding THE lipstick that's a perfect match. It transforms the daily ritual of applying makeup into a moment of personal expression. And above all, it gives the feeling of holding a little, tailor-made beauty secret, just for you.

So yes, it's a bit futuristic… but above all, it's the beauty experience that all girls who love to play with their style will want to try. And let's face it: creating your own shade is incredibly satisfying and so much fun. Your lips have never been so unique.

In the age of LED masks and smart robots dedicated to creating homemade cosmetics, this gadget, worthy of a science fiction episode, makes beauty routines easier. Better yet, it accompanies us in our quest for individuality.