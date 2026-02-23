She adapts her makeup to her partner's colorblindness: an inclusive approach that raises questions.

With green blush and blue around her lips, her makeup looks almost clownish at first glance. Yet, her partner doesn't see a carnival look, but a perfectly groomed woman. In a relationship with a colorblind man who doesn't see the world in the same colors, this beauty addict reversed her eye makeup for her sweetheart.

Makeup from a colorblind person's point of view

Her cheekbones are dusted with green powder, her lips are adorned with icy blue, and her eyes are made up with rainbow colors. Her multicolored aesthetic isn't a reflection of a trending hashtag or a sign of creative madness. It's a beautiful play of contrasts, specially designed for the vision of her colorblind partner. This artist, who excels in cosmetic art and paints not on canvas, but on skin, adorns her face by putting herself in the shoes of her partner, who lives with a permanent filter over his eyes.

Moreover, her makeup, which, without further explanation, seems to be a fairytale trademark or a runway signature, gives the illusion of seeing through a thermal camera. It also evokes the highly pigmented paintings of the Surrealist era. While this makeup appears unusual, even fantastical, to eyes accustomed to nude complexions and rosy cheeks, it is completely ordinary and appears "neutral" to colorblind eyes.

Naturally, since color perception isn't the same. Being colorblind isn't about seeing the world in black and white, but rather seeing it with a slightly different palette. And with a few brushstrokes, this vanity stylist, @liladrogo , shows us what the world of colorblind people looks like, a condition that affects 8% of men.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lila Drogo (@liladrogo)

Raising awareness about color blindness through the art of makeup

Green cheeks? They appear rosy to him. Icy blue lips ? They take on a warm hue that he can see more clearly. Bright colors on the eyes? A visual trick designed to create, within his field of vision, a harmonious makeup look.

Adapting your makeup so your partner can fully appreciate its nuances is acknowledging their sensory reality. Makeup is often presented as a personal act, a way to express one's individuality. Here, it also becomes a bridge between two perceptions of the world. A way of saying: "I want to see through your eyes."

Color blindness isn't just a funny anecdote about mismatched socks; it's a different way of perceiving the world, emotions, and nuances. Through the art of makeup, she makes the invisible visible. Every day, color-blind people must constantly adapt to our environment and our visual language. Even though urban spaces are increasingly gray, there are still traffic signs and pictograms to decipher. Beyond simply declaring her love with a few pencils and a custom makeup application, this content creator conveys a powerful message about embracing difference.

A new way of thinking about beauty

This move also raises a broader question: what if the beauty industry were to better integrate the issue of color blindness? Palettes could be tested according to different visual perceptions. Makeup apps could offer filters that simulate colorblind vision.

Today, most campaigns and trends are designed for a "standardized" view of color. Yet, millions of people see the world differently. This video, without any activist pretensions, highlights an often-overlooked reality.

It's a romantic gesture worth more than all the roses in the world, but also a beautiful, more expressive, and more realistic interpretation of colorblindness. Makeup, often accused of trivializing appearance, becomes a tool for conveying other sensory realities. Thus, the beauty enthusiast isn't responding to a trend, but to an urgent need for representation (and color).