"Soft focus lips" are becoming the new beauty obsession of 2026

Beauty trends are constantly evolving. In 2026, ultra-defined lips will give way to a softer, more natural, and subtly volumized look. Dubbed "soft focus lips," this technique is already captivating makeup enthusiasts and celebrities alike.

What are "soft focus lips"?

Also known as blurred lips, "soft focus lips" are based on a simple idea: softening the contours to create a naturally fuller effect. Gone are the perfectly drawn lines and ultra-defined edges. The color is concentrated more in the center of the lips before fading outwards for a blended and harmonious result.

The goal? To achieve visually fuller lips with a soft, luminous effect that gives the impression that the makeup has naturally settled throughout the day. This approach is part of a broader trend that now favors lightweight textures, natural finishes, and a healthy glow.

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The lip trend that's taking over everywhere

The reason "soft focus lips" are attracting so much attention is because they're already ubiquitous on red carpets and social media. Numerous celebrities, such as American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, American actress and producer Zendaya, and American media personality Kim Kardashian, have adopted this subtly blurred look.

Beauty experts even see it as one of the major makeup signatures of 2026. The principle appeals because of its perfect balance between sophistication and relaxation: the result looks polished without ever seeming "too strict".

How to achieve the blurred lip effect?

The first step is to take care of your lips. Well-hydrated lips allow the color to blend more easily and achieve an even result.

Next, apply your favorite lipstick or shade to the center of your lips.

Gently press them together, then blend the product towards the edges using a finger or a brush. The secret lies in this gradual gradient: the color should be more intense in the center and lighter at the edges.

If you use a pencil, choose a natural shade and blend it immediately to avoid any visible lines.

To accentuate the relief, a touch of concealer around the mouth or a hint of balm in the center of the lips can add even more dimension.

The best textures to nail the trend

Creamy matte lipsticks and liquid formulas are particularly well-suited for this effect. Easy to work with, they allow you to create a beautiful gradient effortlessly. As for colors, subtle shades are all the rage: powdery pinks, peach tones, or shades close to your natural lip color. The result is fresh, luminous, and flattering, whatever your lip shape.

A trend... but never an obligation

While "soft focus lips" perfectly embody the beauty spirit of 2026, there are obviously no rules to follow. Trends are primarily sources of inspiration. You might love makeup and want to try this new effect, or you might prefer a more graphic lipstick or go makeup-free altogether. You might also enjoy wearing makeup year-round, or conversely, leave your makeup bag aside during the summer. All desires are valid.

After all, the best makeup is the one in which you feel good, free to experiment... or to change nothing at all.