Indian makeup is captivating for its rich symbolism, vibrant colors, and ancestral know-how . Passed down from generation to generation, it embodies much more than a simple beauty routine: it is a true art of living .

Bollywood's influence propelled this ethnic style onto the world stage, making every woman a radiant heroine. From glowing complexions and intense eyes accentuated with kajal, to bold lips and symbolic bindis, every gesture reveals a confident femininity and rare authenticity.

We invite you to discover this world accessible to all, regardless of your body shape or skin tone.

Kajal, the cornerstone of Indian makeup and its cultural heritage

Kajal is the central and essential element of Indian makeup. Passed down from mother to daughter since ancient times, this black line transcends mere aesthetics to become part of a deeply cultural ritual.

In India, they even apply a kajal dot to the foreheads of babies to protect them from the evil eye, illustrating its protective dimension beyond Bollywood film sets.

Its application follows a precise technique: starting from the inner corner of the eye and moving outwards, along the lower waterline. It can be blended for a smoky, charcoal effect, or left as is for a more sophisticated look.

It is also applied along the lower lash line. To set the kajal or kohl in this area, black eyeshadow is applied over it using a thin, angled brush . This technique ensures a long-lasting and intense result.

The available colours allow for complete customisation depending on the occasion:

Intense, classic and deep black suits all skin tones and all events, from weddings to traditional celebrations.

suits all skin tones and all events, from weddings to traditional celebrations. Blue or bronze creates a bright contrast for light eyes.

creates a bright contrast for light eyes. Intense green or deep black enhances the pupil of dark eyes.

enhances the pupil of dark eyes. Coloured kajal — blue, green, bronze — is also suitable for festive occasions for a spectacular result.

For small eyes, a thin, slightly smudged line makes them appear larger without weighing them down. For beginners, we recommend starting with a more subtle black or brown kajal before exploring bolder shades. Every detail counts when it comes to revealing your personality.

A complexion and lips enhanced with Indian-inspired beauty: bases, blush, and bold colors.

InBollywood makeup, the complexion is meant to be luminous, light, and never overdone . Some foundations incorporate Ayurvedic powders for a glowy effect without excessive shine. This attention to detail reflects the entire Indian philosophy applied to beauty.

Preparing your complexion begins with a moisturizer or makeup base. Next, apply a light, matte foundation , carefully chosen to suit your skin tone, blending it down towards your neck to avoid a mask-like effect.

For fair skin, an apricot-colored foundation applied with a sponge or with the palms offers a natural and harmonious result.

Fair skin gains radiance with pink and gold tones, while matte or dark skin glows more with warm and intense colors.

The blush, in pomegranate or copper shades, is applied to the hollows of the cheeks, blending upwards towards the temples. A few light touches on the face are enough to give a healthy glow without overdoing it.

The lips are adorned with bold colors that embody the full intensity of this ethnic style:

Carmine red , a timeless signature of classic Indian makeup.

, a timeless signature of classic Indian makeup. Pomegranate or plum , for dramatic and elegant depth.

, for dramatic and elegant depth. Fuchsia , vibrant and modern, is very present in current Bollywood looks.

These bold colors are traced with a lip liner , carefully defining the shape. A touch of clear gloss on top provides the final glamorous effect, worthy of a true star.

Indian-style eye makeup: gradients, eyeliner and glitter

The eyes are the most striking feature of Indian makeup. They are based on a two-colour gradient on the eyelid : a golden-yellow eyeshadow covers the entire eyelid, while a pomegranate or carmine red eyeshadow occupies the outer part.

The two shades are blended to avoid any sharp lines between them, thus creating a soft and luminous transition.

To brighten the eyes, sprinkle gold glitter on the eyelids and under the eyebrows . This detail transforms everyday makeup into a party look with minimal effort.

Rhinestones and sequins constitute the explosion of light characteristic of Bollywood costumes and looks.

Drawing a perfect eyeliner

Eyeliner draws an almond-shaped line on each eyelid : thinner at the inner corner, it gradually thickens towards the outer corner. This expert technique elongates the eyes and gives them a dramatic intensity.

We always finish eye makeup with black mascara to open up the eyes and complete the look.

In Indian tradition, makeup is coordinated with the color of the clothing—not the color of the eyes. Two color palettes guide this choice:

The cool range : silver, light yellow, pink, blue, anise green.

: silver, light yellow, pink, blue, anise green. The warm range : gold, red, orange, fuchsia, brown, brick.

For everyday wear, control the intensity by using a subtle line of eyeliner or kajal, without overdoing it. One vibrant color at a time, a natural and luminous complexion: balance is the true secret to this style.

The bindi and jewelry: the finishing touches that make all the difference

The bindi — also called tilak or pottu — is a dot drawn between the eyes, at the level of the eyebrows, using a lip liner. This ancestral symbol has a specific meaning: traditionally black for unmarried girls, red for married women.

It alone embodies the entire cultural identity of this ethnic style.

Far from being a mere decorative embellishment, the bindi transforms colorful makeup into a complete outfit . It gives each woman a distinct visual personality, a strong cultural code, and an immediately recognizable authenticity.

Actress Aishwarya Rai , a Bollywood icon known particularly for the film Devdas released in 2002, has made it one of the symbols of her legendary grace on international sets.

The look is completed with flashy, oriental-style jewelry. Statement necklaces, gold bracelets, rhinestone-encrusted earrings: each piece complements the chosen color scheme.

Silver jewelry complements cool-toned outfits—such as a blue or green sari—while gold enhances warmer ensembles. These finishing touches transform simple makeup into a true statement of femininity, whether for a wedding or a festive outing.

Why choose a natural Ayurvedic kajal to care for your eyes?

Natural Ayurvedic kajal stands out thanks to the quality of its ingredients. It contains ghee, camphor, vegetable waxes , and carefully selected Ayurvedic plant extracts.

It contains no synthetic ingredients, no harsh preservatives, and no irritating fragrances. This gentle formula honors a know-how that is thousands of years old.

This natural kajal is ophthalmologically tested , guaranteeing optimal tolerance for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Its effectiveness is achieved without compromising eye health, making it an essential product for incorporating Indian makeup into a serene daily routine.

This Ayurvedic philosophy also influences Indian skincare, where bases enriched with natural powders offer a glowy, shine-free effect. Adopting these gentle formulas means embracing authentic and responsible beauty, in harmony with nature.

Step-by-step tutorial to adopt the Indian makeup style at home

Step 1: Prepare and enhance the complexion

Start by applying a moisturizer or makeup base to your face.

Next, apply a light, matte foundation that matches your skin tone, blending it down towards your neck. Apply a pomegranate or copper blush to the hollows of your cheeks, blending upwards towards your temples.

Step 2: Create an intense and luminous look

Apply the gradient eyeshadows to the mobile eyelid: yellow-gold all over, pomegranate on the outer corner. Blend carefully. Sprinkle gold glitter on the eyelids and under the eyebrows.

Draw the eyeliner in an almond shape, thinner at the inner corner and thicker towards the outer corner. Apply kajal to the lower waterline and along the lash line, then set with black eyeshadow and an angled brush. Finish with black mascara.

Step 3: Lips, bindi, and color coordination

Draw a precise outline of your lips with your pencil, then fill them in with a bold color—carmine red, fuchsia, or plum. Add a touch of clear gloss.

Next, draw the bindi between the two eyes with your contour pencil.

To create a harmonious look, coordinate your makeup with the color of your clothing, choosing between cool and warm tones. One piece of advice: take inspiration from this age-old ritual, adapt the intensity to your daily life, and have fun expressing your personality.