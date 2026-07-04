Lipstick colors that will brighten your face this fall 2026

Every autumn brings its share of new beauty inspirations, and 2026 is no exception. This season, lipsticks are all about warm, deep, and luminous shades that add a touch of radiance to the face. Discover the shades that will define the coming months.

Bordeaux wine, the must-have of the season

It's hard to imagine an autumn makeup bag without a burgundy lipstick. Halfway between a deep red and a plum, this color transcends trends without losing its charm. Its advantage? It instantly adds depth and elegance, whether worn with minimalist or more sophisticated makeup. In a matte version, it offers a bold look, while a satin finish brings more softness and luminosity. A shade that flatters a wide range of skin tones.

Chocolate brown is making a big comeback

Inspired by the 1990s, chocolate brown is making a strong comeback. This rich shade is appealing for its vintage yet sophisticated feel. A favorite in warm-toned makeup looks, it can be paired with a lip liner in the same color family to subtly define the lips. The result is chic, warm, and perfectly in keeping with the spirit of autumn.

Brick red warms the complexion

If you love classic reds but want to embrace a more autumnal palette, brick red is an excellent alternative. More earthy than bright red, it adds radiance while remaining harmonious with the season's colors. Its warm undertones create a healthy glow and illuminate the face. An ideal shade for those who want to combine character and softness.

Hot nudes, everyday allies

Those who prefer a subtle makeup look can opt for warmer nude shades. Caramel, terracotta, or rosy beige replace overly cool beiges to create a more luminous result. These natural hues pair easily with bolder eye makeup or, conversely, a very minimalist look. For a fresh and harmonious effect, it can be beneficial to choose a nude that is slightly warmer than your skin tone.

How to find the color that suits you?

Trends are a source of inspiration, but they never replace your personal preferences. Your skin tone can guide you: fair skin often looks best in burgundy or rosy nudes, while medium to dark skin tones are particularly flattered by chocolate browns and deeper brick reds. The most important thing is to choose a color you feel comfortable in and that suits your style. After all, makeup is first and foremost a way to express yourself, not a set of rules to follow.

These shades are among the major inspirations for fall 2026, but they are by no means mandatory . You are free to wear the lipstick you like, opt for a completely different color, or go makeup-free. Trends are meant to inspire, never to dictate.