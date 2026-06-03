These makeup tips spotted at festivals are now inspiring everyday life

At festivals, we adorn our eyes with raised rhinestones, experiment with colorful eyeshadows previously untouched by makeup brushes, and use glitter liberally. But above all, this opulent makeup must withstand sweat, feverish dancing, crowds, and intense moments of emotion. Here's a quick rundown of the best beauty techniques from open-air concerts, perfect for extending beyond the tents and muddy fields.

Always apply a base before your makeup.

During the summer, meadows and vacant lots become open-air stages. Festivals, whether world-renowned or more intimate, punctuate the summer season. They are the most anticipated events as spring draws to a close. A more appealing version of the village fairs of yesteryear, they give free rein to creativity. And we indulge ourselves wholeheartedly in front of the mirror. We recreate that kawaii tutorial that's been gathering dust in our Instagram feed, we pour the pot of glitter over our heads, and we create sparkling arabesques around our eyes, more accustomed to understated eyeshadow or demure eyeliner.

And long before mimicking the iconic Zara Larsson look, we prepare our skin for this night of joyful jostling and euphoric dancing amidst the human haze. How? With a protective base. It acts as a transition between skincare and makeup. It allows for better adhesion of the makeup products that will follow on our face. Thanks to its setting properties, it naturally prolongs the life of our beauty looks and makes the most of the long hours spent primping. So, while we can dance the night away looking radiant, we can also brave crowded subways and emerge with a flawless complexion.

2-in-1 skincare: the secret to long-lasting makeup

Sometimes, during festivals, we create exceptional beauty looks with the bare minimum and in very spartan conditions. We find ourselves playing amateur artists in the sweltering heat of the tent, which literally makes us feel like a plant in a greenhouse. So, we have to make do with a minimalist makeup bag and opt for "chameleon" products like a tinted moisturizer with added SPF. This alternative to foundation has a more natural finish, but most importantly, it doesn't run with the slightest jump.

And to avoid carrying loose powder everywhere or having it confiscated by security at the entrance, you can keep a few sheets of toilet paper in a small pouch. It's just as effective as a mattifying wipe. It also works if you want to touch up your powder between stressful meetings.

The volumizing mascara, the guarantee of a captivating gaze

During this nocturnal stroll filled with laughter, muffled shouts, and hot dog snacks, eyes can quickly become watery without necessarily having shed tears over whispered secrets in the bathroom. The goal, however, is not to resemble a metal band member with dark circles under their eyes. At festivals, many people extol the virtues of waterproof mascara, unaware that a far more promising product exists on the market.

This is a volumizing mascara, a product suitable for both hot nights and sweltering workdays without air conditioning. Its primary function is to coat lashes, giving them more volume, thickness, and definition. Unlike waterproof formulas, which require numerous cotton pads, this version can be removed in seconds with a little coconut oil.

Glitter spray for an all-weather glow

This year, glitter is making a lasting appearance on bodies, whether in the form of shimmering stencil tattoos or constellation-like balms. Rhinestones, sparkling eyeshadows, and glitter are the aesthetic symbols of festivals. They are details worn collectively. In everyday life, it's hard to imagine walking into an open-plan office with golden butterflies on the inner corner of your eyelid or a multi-faceted rainbow above your cheekbone.

However, you can make your body glow without looking like a walking disco ball. How? With satin-finish gold powders. In this respect, lightweight textures become the best allies: liquid highlighters mixed with moisturizer, or patted onto the high points of the face, are enough to recreate that "living skin" effect so beloved backstage.

Lip stains to survive anything

Another direct legacy of musical weekends: long-lasting lips. Where classic lipsticks fade with the first snack or drink, lip stains and inks leave an infused, almost natural color that withstands the unexpected.

In everyday life, this technique allows you to maintain a colored lip without constant touch-ups. You can talk, eat, laugh, and drink without constantly checking every reflection in a window. And when the color fades, it does so gently, without any harsh lines.

These makeup tips, diligently applied in the humid atmosphere of festivals, are also valid in everyday life. Besides, why wait for a special occasion to indulge in a bit of whimsy and add color to your look?