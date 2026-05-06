At just 11 years old, she is taking photos that are already going viral.

At the age of nine, she lay in the mud of an Indian national park to capture two peahens in the morning light. This photograph earned her international recognition that many professional photographers never achieve. Shreyovi Mehta is now eleven years old and has no intention of stopping there.

The photo that started it all

It was during an early morning family walk in Keoladeo National Park, Bharatpur, Rajasthan, that Shreyovi Mehta had her first stroke of genius. Spotting two peahens under a canopy of trees in the golden morning light, she ran to get her father's camera, lay down on the ground to adjust the frame, and pressed the shutter. The Natural History Museum in London described the moment: "It was this perfect instant that inspired Shreyovi to bend down and capture this dreamlike image of these iconic Indian birds."

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Finalist at age 9 in one of the world's most prestigious competitions

The photo, titled "In the Spotlight," was selected from nearly 60,000 submissions from participants of all ages and experience levels, representing 117 countries and territories. Shreyovi Mehta took second place in the "10 and Under" category of the 60th annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, organized by the Natural History Museum in London. It's an achievement few adults can claim.

At 11 years old, two new distinctions

A year later, at the 61st edition of the same competition, two new photographs by Shreyovi—then 11 years old—received a "Highly Commended" award in the "10 and Under" category. The first, titled "Height Advantage," shows a sarus crane reacting dramatically to an electric water pump in the wetlands of Dhanauri, Uttar Pradesh. The second, "Wetland Spat," captures the precise moment a bronze-winged jacana charges at a purple swamphen, the latter's wings fully extended.

A remarkable patience and technique.

What impressed the judges wasn't just the result—it was the method. "For three hours we searched for the sarus crane in vain, so I kept myself busy photographing the purple swamphen. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a jacana swoop down towards it and I immediately pressed the shutter," she recounted. " Just as we were about to leave and I was disappointed not to have seen the crane, we spotted one. It came right up to the pump and flapped its wings, and I captured the moment." A story told by a seasoned photographer—for an 11-year-old.

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A source of national pride and a message of commitment

On Instagram, after winning her first prize, Shreyovi shared her emotions: "My heart is filled with immense joy and gratitude. I am proud to represent my Bharat on this global stage. India's rich wildlife and heritage have been an endless source of inspiration, and I promise to continue working hard to share them with you." Words of rare maturity for an 11-year-old—and a commitment that shines through in every image.

In short, Shreyovi Mehta didn't wait until she was "grown up" to see the world with the eyes of a grown-up. At 11 years old, two international competitions and thousands of shares later, she's already building a body of work. And we clearly haven't heard the last of her.