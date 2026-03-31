"Bourgeois gaze": this concept questions how the working classes are represented

In films, TV series, and books, certain stories seem familiar… but seen through a very particular lens. The concept of the "bourgeois gaze" proposes precisely to look beyond the images to question the gaze that constructs them. It's a way to explore, without judgment, how our narratives also reflect social realities.

When the gaze shapes the stories

In cultural studies, the word "gaze" is used to explain how a point of view influences the way a subject is represented. In other words, what you see on screen or in a novel is never entirely neutral. This type of analysis is part of a broader tradition. Researcher Laura Mulvey , for example, theorized the "male gaze," showing how cinema has long adopted a male perspective to represent women.

From a sociological perspective, Pierre Bourdieu explored how cultural tastes and artistic practices can reflect social relations, notably in his work *Distinction*. The "bourgeois gaze" draws on these approaches to pose a simple question: who tells the stories, and from what social position?

The "bourgeois gaze", in concrete terms

This concept refers to the idea that the working classes are sometimes represented through the eyes of people from more privileged backgrounds. This perspective can be sincere, curious, sometimes engaged… but also marked by a certain distance. Why? Because the cultural industries—film, media, publishing—often remain more accessible to individuals with specific resources: education, networks, cultural capital.

As a result, the narratives produced may, unintentionally, reflect an external perspective on popular realities. This does not mean that these works are "false," but that they offer a situated interpretation, influenced by the experience of those who create them.

Between clichés and complexity

One of the challenges of the "bourgeois gaze" is the way certain social realities are simplified for narrative purposes. In some cases, the working classes can be associated with very specific images: extreme poverty, violence, or conversely, a romanticized view of everyday life. These narrative choices make stories more immediately accessible, but can also reduce the diversity of lived experiences.

However, reality is always more nuanced. Life paths, bodies, identities, and aspirations are multiple, fluid, and full of contradictions. Researchers remind us that representations are constantly evolving. They depend as much on artistic choices as on economic constraints or public expectations.

Why the diversity of viewpoints matters

One of the approaches often mentioned is to diversify the profiles of those involved in cultural creation . The more varied the backgrounds of the people who write, film, or produce, the more likely the stories are to reflect a plurality of experiences.

The point is not to say that a single person could "perfectly represent" a group, but rather to multiply perspectives to enrich the narratives. This diversity also allows us to reveal less visible realities, to break free from expected patterns, and to give space to different stories, with their nuances, strengths, and vulnerabilities.

A tool for reading images differently

The "bourgeois gaze" is not a rigid rule nor an automatic form of criticism of cultural works. It is primarily an analytical tool. It invites you to ask yourself a few simple questions: who is speaking? for whom? and from what experience? This critical perspective does not detract from the pleasure of watching a film or reading a novel. On the contrary, it can enrich your appreciation of them by allowing you to grasp what is happening in the background.

Like many concepts from the social sciences, the "bourgeois gaze" is the subject of much debate. Some see it as an essential tool for understanding power dynamics in culture. Others urge caution against oversimplifying often complex creative processes. One thing remains certain: representations are never static. They evolve with societies, the voices that are expressed, and the stories we choose to tell. And in this dynamic, every new perspective matters.