At the Oscars, the stars leave with some rather surprising gifts.

Each year, the Oscars ceremony isn't just about film awards. Behind the scenes, another tradition attracts attention. Nominees leave with gift bags containing sometimes surprising items, blending luxury, exclusive experiences, and unexpected perks.

A well-established tradition in Hollywood

Held at the Dolby Theatre, the Oscars ceremony has for several years now included a now-essential practice: the distribution of gift bags to nominees in the major categories. These bags, often called "gift bags," are not provided directly by the Academy, but by specialized marketing agencies. Their objective is clear: to offer maximum visibility to brands among high-profile figures. For the 2026 ceremony, the estimated value of these bags is expected to reach several hundred thousand dollars.

Luxury experiences… and unexpected perks

In these gift boxes, celebrities discover a particularly diverse selection of products and services. Among the more classic items are stays in upscale villas, wellness retreats, and luxury goods. Some gifts stand out for their more surprising nature. This year, several services related to physical appearance were offered, in the form of vouchers to be used at specialized establishments.

High-end dental care is also available in Beverly Hills, along with various personalized experiences designed to enhance comfort or image. In addition to these services, other more unusual items complement the bags: high-end accessories, reimagined gourmet products, and technological gadgets.

A strategic marketing tool

The inclusion of a product in these gift sets is not insignificant. Brands must pay a fee to have the chance to be featured in these highly coveted bags. The goal is to gain indirect visibility: a mention on social media or an appearance in the media can be enough to generate a significant impact.

According to Lash Farry, the creator of these gift boxes, the initiative also aims to showcase independent businesses, emerging brands, and female entrepreneurs. This scheme illustrates how major cultural events are also becoming commercial platforms, where image and influence are closely intertwined.

Between fascination and criticism

While these gifts pique curiosity, they also fuel some criticism. Their high value contrasts sharply with broader economic realities, raising questions about the industry's image.

Furthermore, the availability of services related to physical appearance regularly reignites the debate about the standards imposed on actors and actresses, particularly regarding image and aging. Some argue that these services may reflect an implicit pressure to conform to strict aesthetic norms, even though their use remains entirely optional.

A showcase of industry trends

Beyond their spectacular appearance, these gift bags offer a glimpse into the trends sweeping through the entertainment and luxury industries. They highlight the growing importance of personalized experiences, well-being, and premium products in communication strategies.

They also reflect the evolving role of celebrities, who have become essential intermediaries for promoting brands to a global audience. The gift bags for the 2026 Oscars illustrate a less visible but emblematic facet of the event: that of an ecosystem where prestige, marketing, and influence converge.

Between luxury items and unexpected services, these boxes continue to fascinate as much as they raise questions, revealing the codes and dynamics of a constantly evolving industry.