Eighty percent of French people dream of owning a country house , according to various surveys on residential aspirations. This figure speaks for itself.

Country-style decoration goes far beyond a simple trend: it embodies a way of life rooted in nature, warmth, and the authentic charm of buildings of yesteryear.

With its mix of vintage furniture , natural materials and soft colors , this decorative world captivates with its stylistic richness.

From rustic to country chic , each variation offers a unique atmosphere where comfort , conviviality and authenticity coexist harmoniously.

Different decorating styles for a country house

The world of country house decoration encompasses a surprisingly diverse range of styles. Each style draws on distinct traditions while sharing a common foundation: a strong connection to nature and a warm atmosphere .

From rustic to wabi-sabi

Rustic style is making a strong comeback, driven by a genuine desire for simplicity and a return to basics. Far from the "grandmotherly" cliché, it exudes modernity.

The English cottage style evokes the freshness of the British landscape, its flower-filled gardens and comforting thatched cottages . It allows one to reconnect with their deepest emotions.

Shabby chic brings softness and intimate narratives through objects that tell a story. It should not be confused with the Provençal style, typical of the south of France, which blends wrought iron furniture and a rustic spirit tinged with romance.

Wabi-sabi , on the other hand, evokes Japanese minimalist aesthetics by valuing the beauty of imperfection, with patinated furniture and natural tones .

Farm life, minimalism and chic countryside

The farmlife style reinterprets rustic decor with clean lines and functional furniture . Modern minimalism is expressed in the renovation of barns, combining exposed beams and dry stone with contemporary simplicity.

The country chic style remains the most accomplished: it combines the patina of time with contemporary elegance . Born in French and English rural homes, it retains the soul of old materials while refining the lines.

The choice of style depends primarily on the architecture of the place and the desires of its inhabitants.

Materials, colors and furniture: the essentials of country chic style

The country chic style is built on raw materials and a soothing color palette. Each element contributes to creating a coherent and enveloping atmosphere .

Noble and authentic materials

Solid wood is the cornerstone of this world. Mango wood, both durable and eco-friendly , reveals a beautiful natural grain. Recycled wood brings an incomparable uniqueness: no two pieces of furniture are alike.

Dark, veined tones add warmth and character to the rooms. Natural stone adorns the walls and floors, while handcrafted ceramics , stoneware, terracotta, and earthenware bring an authentic touch.

Wicker , rattan , zinc and patinated metal complete this palette of natural materials .

In terms of textiles, washed linen , thick cotton and looped wool soften the raw look of the materials.

, thick cotton and looped wool soften the raw look of the materials. A linen tablecloth, a wool blanket or sheer curtains are enough to create a soothing atmosphere .

tablecloth, a wool blanket or sheer curtains are enough to create a . Hemp and natural fibers breathe nature and reinforce the authentic character of the space.

Iconic colors and furniture

The palette is directly inspired by nature: off- white , cream, sandy beige , pearl grey, taupe, sage green and greyish blue dominate. These shades capture natural light and create a timeless serenity .

To add character, we dare to use deep touches of sage green, storm blue or chocolate.

The signature furniture includes the large solid wood farmhouse-style table, mismatched cane chairs, a rustic bench, a vintage chest of drawers, and a sideboard. The vintage armchair and wood-burning stove complete this cozy scene.

Secondhand furniture found at flea markets breathes an irreplaceable soul into a space. Balance always takes precedence over a completely rustic look.

Decorative objects and textiles to decorate your country house

The decorative elements of a country house tell a story. Each chosen object reinforces the authentic and warm atmosphere of the interior.

Objects steeped in history

Vases made of stoneware or handcrafted ceramic , aged mirrors with intricately worked frames, antique clocks found at flea markets and wicker or rattan baskets naturally adorn the walls and surfaces.

Framed dried flowers under glass make for a trendy wall decoration . Candles in their retro glass containers, metal wall plaques, and rustic figurines complete the atmosphere.

Arranging ceramic vases of varying sizes on a console table creates an immediate decorative effect. Hanging an aged, worn gold-colored mirror amplifies natural light and visually enlarges the space. Placing a bouquet of dried flowers in a wicker basket adds an authentic bucolic touch.

Textiles that envelop and comfort

Natural linen curtains, tapestry cushions with country motifs, and quilted bedspreads transform each room into a cozy haven. Linen -cotton blend tea towels, embroidered aprons, and wool throws add a precious sensory dimension.

These natural materials soften the raw aspect of the materials and fully contribute to the comforting atmosphere .

Highlighting the architectural features and spaces of the country house

Revealing the soul of a country house involves highlighting its existing architectural features . This process of revelation is at the heart of a successful renovation.

Preserve the soul of the place

The traditional fireplace, exposed beams , stone walls, original cement tiles and terracotta tiles deserve to be enhanced rather than hidden.

The patinated parquet flooring , antique staircases, interior shutters, and white arches all contribute to the building's irreplaceable charm . The converted attic, beneath a magnificent timber frame, offers living spaces full of character.

The glass roofs create a poetic boundary between interior and garden.

In the kitchen, open shelves display handcrafted dishes and jars of spices in a natural way.

and jars of spices in a natural way. The dining room is arranged around a large wooden table, surrounded by mismatched chairs full of character.

table, surrounded by mismatched chairs full of character. The garden extends the interior with terracotta pots of aromatic herbs and decorations made of durable materials.

A vibrant and timeless country-style decoration

Drawing inspiration from the site's origins lends personality to the building. The wooden terrace, weather-resistant resin figurines, and decorative birdhouses extend the rustic style outdoors.

Between past and present, country house decor remains as warm and timeless as ever. Every carefully chosen detail contributes to creating a haven where life is truly good.