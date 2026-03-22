Created by AI, this Spanish "model" is followed by hundreds of thousands of people

Created by artificial intelligence, the Spanish virtual "model" Aitana Lopez, with fuchsia pink hair and piercing eyes, has nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram and is revolutionizing the fashion world.

An AI that defies reality

Launched in November 2022 by the Madrid-based agency The Clueless, Aitana is a photorealistic 3D creation: 25 years old, 1.70m tall, with an athletic build and an expressive face with idealized Hispanic features. Her feed is full of fashion shoots, virtual trips (Dubai, Bali), and daily stories where she "enjoys" a coffee or practices yoga. Internet users interact with her as if she were a real influencer, shocked to discover her AI origin once they learn the truth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aitana Lopez (@fit_aitana)

A flourishing and lucrative career

@fit_aitana rivals real influencers, posing in photos. People are amazed: "I thought she was real!" "Is AI stealing our jobs?" Her realism is striking: natural expressions, professional lighting, engaging captions ( "Ready for summer!" ). The Madrid-based agency The Clueless fine-tunes her character (determined, positive) to create an emotional connection. Some people even refuse to believe it: "Impossible, she's too soulful!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aitana Lopez (@fit_aitana)

Mixed reactions: admiration and concern

Her fans adore her: "You're perfect!" However, criticism is also rife: job losses for real models, the superficiality of AI. And behind this enthusiasm, a growing concern is emerging. Some fear an extreme standardization of beauty, shaped by algorithms rather than human diversity. Others denounce it as a form of deception, believing that these virtual figures blur the line between reality and fiction.

Aitana Lopez, the AI model with pink hair, both fascinates and shocks, proving that artificial intelligence is (unfortunately) conquering virtual fashion. A disturbing reflection on our relationship with the "perfect" and human image.