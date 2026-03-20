At 37, this South African model radiates in yoga attire.

South African model Candice Swanepoel shines in a heather grey yoga outfit, a series of photos that are setting Instagram on fire and which people are loving every detail of.

A sportswear look deemed "ultra-refined"

Candice Swanepoel, former Victoria's Secret Angel and mother of two boys, poses in a textured gray ensemble: an asymmetrical one-shoulder wrap top, flowing palazzo pants, and black patent leather pointed-toe pumps. Seated on light wood floors in a minimalist interior, she shows off her figure during a photoshoot for a clothing brand. This image, recently shared on her Instagram account, blends yoga and fashion trends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice (@candiceswanepoel)

The fans are in total awe

The comments are overflowing with love: "You're perfect!" , "Dream body!" , "People love this elegance!" , "Eternal icon!" Thousands of hearts are showering her with admiration for her magnetic charisma. These photos are a reminder of why Candice continues to dominate the fashion world, alternating between Victoria's Secret 2026 shoots and skincare campaigns. This hybrid look—"yoga meets luxe"—reflects her lifestyle: workouts, travel, and family with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli. People adore this mom.

In short, Candice Swanepoel proves that sport and style go hand in hand. People adore this South African icon who lights up Instagram with her natural grace and contagious energy.