After 50 years, these shoes enhance your style without sacrificing comfort.

Women's fashion
Fabienne Ba.
José Martin Segura Benites/Pexels

Contrary to popular belief, after fifty, elegance and comfort go hand in hand. Simply choose well-designed styles – with reasonable heels, cushioned soles, and clean lines – to create sophisticated outfits without sacrificing your well-being.

Derby shoes and loafers: style and support

Soft leather derbies or low-heeled loafers add a modern touch to jeans, a midi skirt, or dress pants. With their slightly androgynous style and good foot support, they offer effortless elegance and true everyday comfort.

Ankle boots with a moderate heel: the right balance

Opt for ankle boots with a 3 to 5 cm block heel: they elongate the silhouette while being gentle on the joints. Choose models with a rounded toe, non-slip sole, and side closure to combine style, safety, and practicality.

Stylish sneakers: chic and casual

Smooth leather sneakers in neutral tones (white, sand, navy) pair equally well with a flowing dress or a tailored suit. Opt for versions with a cushioned insole and good heel support to relieve back and knee pain without sacrificing elegance.

Strappy sandals: lightweight and supportive

When warmer weather arrives, wedge or block heel sandals with wide straps are your best friends. Nude or subtle metallic shades visually lengthen the leg and pair easily with linen trousers or a midi dress.

Key things to remember after age 50

To combine style and comfort, three criteria are essential: a stable and moderate heel, supple materials (leather, nubuck, technical textiles), and soles designed for comfort (cushioning, arch support). When chosen carefully, each pair of shoes becomes a true fashion statement… without compromising on well-being.

I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
