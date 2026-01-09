This classic item from grandma's cupboards is the must-have piece of winter!

In the depths of winter, amidst this polar chill, going out with your neck exposed is unthinkable. This year, the chunky fleece scarf, reminiscent of a blanket, is giving way to the Sophie Scarf. This accessory, draped around the necks of Scandinavian women and crafted by our grandmothers, is the latest obsession. A beautiful addition of style (and warmth) to this season's looks.

The "Sophie Scarf", a retro alternative to the scarf

It's time to say goodbye to your chunky knit scarf . Those enveloping, fluffy styles that cascade down to your hips are no longer in vogue. Now, the "Sophie Scarf" reigns supreme in winter looks, serving as a whimsical shield. This accessory, which appears to have shrunk in the wash and contains very little fabric, has taken root on the shoulders of the most adored it-girls online.

First seen in Scandinavian wardrobes, the "Sophie Scarf" is far more basic and minimalist than XXL neck warmers. It's even the antithesis of the large, fringed scarf: it takes up little space in outfits but is by no means invisible. While oversized scarves tended to spill over our coats and impose themselves somewhat clumsily on silhouettes, the "Sophie Scarf" embodies understated glamour.

A relic of a bygone era when women ventured out in the cold without tights, the "Sophie Scarf" is a staple in knitting tutorials. This small scarf, sometimes worn around the neck, sometimes tied around the head, is more decorative than functional. A hybrid of a headscarf and a scarf, it's best enjoyed in a handcrafted style, like a grandmother 's gift. The "Sophie Scarf" alone can elevate the chic factor of a casual outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Søe Knitwear | Nicoline (@soeeknitwear)

A small detail that makes all the difference

The "Sophie Scarf" doesn't overwhelm the silhouette; it structures it elegantly. It covers only the parts of the body that need it, and it does so with rare sophistication. With its pointed ends and naturally comforting fabric, it resembles a refined collar. It evokes the bourgeois gesture of tying a cashmere sweater over a designer polo shirt. Inspired by the timeless silk square scarf, a wardrobe staple, the "Sophie Scarf" exudes a high-end feel.

With this simple addition, you create the illusion of a more luxurious and polished outfit. Your look instantly gains in presence, which is almost extraordinary during winter, a season when even the best-chosen down jacket can still make us look like the Michelin Man. Rustic yet refined, the "Sophie Scarf" comes in several colors, from electric blue to rust orange and emerald green. It's the touch of vitality that your monotonous outfits need, the bright spot in drab ensembles.

The golden rules for taming the "Sophie Scarf"

No instructions are needed to wear this miniature knit. You can't be as creative as with those endless scarves that can be tied in a thousand and one ways. That's what makes the beloved "Sophie Scarf" so elegant. It shines when it's understated. A simple knot around the neck, slightly loose, highlights its texture and drape without being over the top. No need for complex pleats: its strength lies in its simplicity.

It integrates perfectly into a layered look: a straight coat, an oversized blazer, or a chunky knit sweater. The trick is to let it peek out just enough to structure the outfit and add depth. You can also wear it like a tie, using a ring as a fastener. The "Sophie Scarf" also gracefully frames the face and offers a welcome alternative to the dreary beanie. A perfect way to recapture a touch of "La Dolce Vita" in the dead of winter.

The "Sophie Scarf" is a statement piece that successfully enhances your looks during a time of year when everything else seems bland. It's the charming finishing touch to your winter outfits, adding a touch of elegance to cozy looks.