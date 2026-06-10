From crochet to prints: these beach outfits are defining 2026

Even before the first sunbathing sessions, the beach trends for summer 2026 are already setting the tone. With carefully crafted pieces, prints, and refined accessories, summer silhouettes take on a decidedly fashionable look. It's a season that celebrates both comfort and self-expression, without ever sacrificing style.

Crochet reinvents the beach look

It's impossible to miss: crochet is poised to be the must-have piece of summer 2026. Gone is the slightly outdated bohemian image that sometimes clung to it. This season, it's sophisticated, delicate, and resolutely contemporary. Two-piece suits, matching skirts, lightweight ponchos, or even small capes integrated into the silhouettes: this openwork knit comes in all shapes and sizes. The details make all the difference, with plays on texture, embroidered beads, and meticulous finishes that highlight the craftsmanship.

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Natural colors that soothe

The surprise of the season? The success of soft, enveloping shades. Off-white "Cloud Dancer" stands out as one of the most striking hues, accompanied by a nature-inspired palette. Cocoa, olive, sand, navy blue... these understated tones lend a discreet elegance to summer wardrobes. They also feature bolder colors, such as vibrant orange, periwinkle blue, or even bright red, for those who want to add a touch of energy to their beach looks.

Prints are back in the spotlight

After several summers dominated by minimalism, patterns are making a notable comeback . Animal prints continue to be popular, from zebra and leopard to snake, while nautical inspirations are gaining ground. Graphic patterns, such as stripes and chevrons, also remain essential. Whether you prefer a colorful version for those who like to draw attention, or a more understated look for timeless elegance, everyone can find the print that suits them best.

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The cover-up becomes indispensable

Long considered a mere practical item, the cover-up is changing its status. In 2026, it's becoming a central element of the silhouette. Long dresses, flowing trousers, lightweight knit ponchos, delicate scarves, or sophisticated capes: these pieces naturally complement swimwear and extend their elegance far beyond the beach. The transition from beach to summer outing has never been so seamless. The idea? To create outfits in which you feel free to move, stroll on a terrace, or join an impromptu dinner party, without having to change.

The details that make all the difference

Iconic cuts are also making a comeback . The bandeau is regaining its prestige, while swimsuits with delicate ties are captivating with their visual lightness. Accessories, meanwhile, are taking on a new importance. Waist chains, body jewelry, delicate pearls, and refined fringes subtly enhance silhouettes. More than just an addition, they play a key role in expressing personal style.

Summer 2026 celebrates a diverse range of beachwear, where creativity and comfort go hand in hand. Whether it's embracing intricate crochet, daring to wear a bold print, or opting for refined accessories, the key is to choose pieces in which you feel completely yourself. After all, the greatest asset of a summer look is the confidence with which you wear it.