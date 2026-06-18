A well-known beachwear pattern is making a big comeback this year.

Each summer season brings its own set of trends, but some transcend decades without losing their charm. For summer 2026, an iconic print is making a striking entrance on beaches and in the city: the polka dot pattern. Both elegant and easy to wear, it's poised to become one of the season's must-haves.

Peas, the eternal summer favorite

While it may seem like a major comeback, polka dots have never truly left the fashion scene. This iconic print has long been associated with a refined and distinctive look. From the silhouettes of the 1950s to the striking outfits of iconic figures in subsequent decades, it has always effortlessly transcended eras. Its secret? A unique ability to reinvent itself while retaining its core identity. The result: it continues to captivate generation after generation.

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A revamped and ultra-modern version

This year, polka dots are moving beyond a simple retro nod. Designers are opting for more contemporary interpretations, with clean lines and modern combinations. The result is more graphic, more sophisticated, and perfectly on-trend. As for colors, the black and white duo remains a safe bet, but it now shares the spotlight with bright, summery hues. Vibrant red, delicate blue, or powdery pink: everyone can find the version that suits their style and desires.

How to wear polka dots without making a fashion faux pas?

One of the great strengths of this print is its versatility. At the beach, it adorns light dresses, flowing sarongs, and beach outfits. Its fresh and vibrant feel instantly adds a touch of personality to a summer look.

Beyond the seaside, polka dots are also appearing on flowing skirts, blouses, and seasonal dresses. For those who prefer a more subtle approach, a few details are all it takes: a scarf, a bag, or jewelry adorned with polka dots allows you to embrace the trend gently. The simplest trick is to pair them with solid-colored pieces to create a harmonious balance.

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With its blend of whimsy, elegance, and modernity, the polka dot pattern is poised to become one of the key fashion trends of summer 2026. Adaptable, flattering, and timeless, it proves once again that a classic can always surprise. Whether you prefer bold looks or more subtle touches, polka dots have everything you need to stylishly accompany your sunny days.