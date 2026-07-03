These swimsuit styles will be everywhere on the beaches this summer 2026

This summer, the swimsuit is making its mark far beyond the sand. Conceived as a true fashion statement, it's just as easy to wear on the beach as it is in the city, tucked under a light shirt or paired with a flowing skirt. Bright colors and retro inspirations: these are the trends that will be making a splash throughout summer 2026.

Butter yellow, the shade that brightens up summer

If there's one color to embrace this season, it's butter yellow. Soft, luminous, and easy to style, this delicate pastel instantly adds a touch of freshness to your summer look. It captivates with its understated elegance and flatters all skin tones naturally.

This shade is making its way onto one-piece swimsuits, strappy bikinis, and even styles embellished with lace details. For a relaxed yet sophisticated look, simply pair it with an oversized white shirt, linen trousers, or a pretty crocheted sarong. The result: a summer silhouette that's as chic as it is comfortable, perfect from the beach to the terrace.

The one-piece swimsuit is undergoing a revolution

Far from its classic image, the one-piece swimsuit is reinventing itself with modern lines full of character. Asymmetrical designs, bandeau versions, and graphic cutouts bring a contemporary look that suits every taste. The finishing touches make all the difference: open backs, elegant draping, metallic rings, and intricate necklines give these creations a truly couture feel. Timeless black, rich chocolate, deep red, or pastel shades—everyone can find the perfect style.

The best part? The one-piece swimsuit easily transforms into a bodysuit. Paired with flowy pants, a long skirt, or an open shirt, you have the perfect outfit to extend your day without having to go to the changing room.

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Retro prints are making a comeback

Vintage influences continue to captivate this summer. Delicate florals, polka dots, fine stripes, and patterns inspired by the '60s and '70s add a touch of charm to both bikinis and one-piece swimsuits. High-waisted bottoms are also making a comeback alongside balconette and underwired tops, blending retro style with comfort. Textured fabrics, crochet, and lace trims enhance this nostalgic feel while remaining decidedly modern.

To complete your look, opt for a few well-chosen accessories: a wicker basket, oversized sunglasses, a scarf in your hair or minimalist sandals are enough to create a stylish summer silhouette.

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Beyond trends, summer 2026 primarily celebrates a fashion that prioritizes comfort, confidence, and freedom of expression. Whether you opt for a chic one-piece swimsuit, a butter-yellow bikini, or a retro-inspired design, one thing is certain: swimwear will be your stylish companion throughout the season.