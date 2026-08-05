Low-rise jeans are making a big comeback in the fall of 2026.

After making a comeback for two years, low-rise jeans are establishing themselves as a real trend for the fall of 2026. Far from being reserved for memories of the 2000s, they are back today with "new ways" of wearing them, freer and more inclusive.

Two years of gradual return to our wardrobes

Low-rise jeans didn't appear overnight. Since 2024, they've been slowly making a comeback in the most-watched looks, particularly among models and celebrities who like to play with fashion rules. American model Bella Hadid played a major role in bringing this cut back into the spotlight, sporting it several times in New York, paired with crop tops or lace-up styles inspired by the 2000s. This retro aesthetic has gradually reclaimed its place in current trends.

In the music world too, the early 2000s vibe is making a comeback. Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson has embraced this silhouette with low-rise jeans and cropped t-shirts, even bringing back some pieces from her old wardrobe. As a result, the nostalgic cut is gradually becoming a genuine fashion statement.

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A cup that never really disappeared

Contrary to popular belief, low-rise jeans are not just a product of the 2000s. Their first appearances date back to the 1960s, before taking on a more modern form in the 1990s. A landmark fashion show in 1993 notably helped to popularize a very low-rise version of the cut, designed more to create an elongated line than to reveal the body.

In the 1990s and 2000s, it became more accessible with versions easier to wear every day. And in 2026, low-rise is no longer solely associated with an ultra-fitted silhouette: it now complements a wide range of desires and styles.

How to wear low-rise jeans in 2026?

Low-rise jeans can be worn according to your preferences and personality. For a balanced silhouette, you can play with proportions: a loose shirt, a structured jacket, a longer tank top, or a slightly oversized sweater creates a nice contrast with the jeans' lines. Styles that sit a little lower on the hips are also an excellent way to embrace the trend subtly.

And most importantly, there's no such thing as an "ideal body type" for low-rise jeans. You don't need a flat stomach or a figure that conforms to fashion standards. With or without a tummy, with or without a few extra pounds on your hips, every body has a place in this garment. Jeans aren't there to hide or correct your figure: they're there to dress you. You choose the cut you like, in a way that reflects who you are.

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A freer trend than before

Low-rise jeans can still be divisive, particularly because they evoke a time when certain cuts were considered essential. Their return in 2026 marks a shift: they don't replace other styles. High-waisted jeans remain a strong presence, and it's this diversity that makes current fashion more interesting. Low-rise jeans are back as one option among many, not as a requirement.

After two years of discreet reappearance, low-rise jeans are becoming one of the key pieces for the fall of 2026. Their new success may be based on this simple idea: fashion is meant to be chosen, adapted and worn with confidence.