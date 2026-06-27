Ice cube jewelry? This summer's most refreshing fashion trend is intriguing.

While the current heatwave is making many people's brains sluggish and ruining any attempt at concentration, some are still resourceful. The minds of internet users are buzzing with ideas, seeking ways to cool down. And the ice cube tray has never been more useful than during this sweltering heat. It's serving as a mold for creating frosted jewelry.

Ice cubes instead of diamonds

The heatwave, which will soon become just another day in summer, tests our resourcefulness with each bout of extreme heat. While even the slightest step outside feels like entering hell, we must summon the last remaining brain cells we have to cool our bodies and save a few degrees beneath our skin.

The most pragmatic improvise light outfits with silk scarves, which are barely noticeable on the figure. Others create custom scarves by wrapping ice cubes in a tea towel in the hope of trapping sweat for a few moments. The most carefree step out in their beach attire onto the melting city streets , sporting triangle tops and sarong skirts.

And the most inventive, whose minds haven't been affected by the heat, trade their shell-adorned chains and tiare flower bracelets for more functional jewelry. Jewelry carved from ice, resembling stalactites. Ice cubes become precious stones in their own right. They have no monetary value, but they are precious for personal well-being. Of course, these pendants and other accessories, which seem to have survived the polar regions, are destined to self-destruct on the body under the effects of UV rays and extreme temperatures.

When accessories soothe the skin

On social media, users are letting their freezers transform into jewelry worthy of the Snow Queen's dress code. They're using the ice cube tray not to make cubes for their homemade lemonade or virgin mojito. They're using it as a creative tool, like jewelers with their blowtorch, burnisher, and mallets.

The process is simple. To try this craft, which promises a bit of respite from the summer heat, just follow the visual instructions from @interrobangart. First, she makes a support so the jewelry findings don't sink to the bottom of the mold. Then, she fills her ice cube tray with water, suspends the stick with the findings on top, so they freeze inside.

She lets them set in the refrigerator for a few hours, resulting in pieces with a crystalline luster and undeniable usefulness. All that remains is for her to fasten these icy jewels around her neck and wrist to soothe her feverish body.

Approaching the heat creatively

When the thermometer climbs above 35°C , accessories are no longer just for completing an outfit or attracting compliments. They become almost survival allies. These ice necklaces and bracelets obviously don't claim to replace a fan, an air conditioner, or proper hydration, but they illustrate a new way to cope with heatwaves: with a good dose of imagination.

This trend is part of a broader movement where beauty and fashion now strive to be as practical as they are aesthetically pleasing. Following fans transformed into fashion accessories, cooling garments, and ice-filled scarves seen on the shoulders of tennis players, jewelry is now also becoming functional. Its purpose is no longer simply to illuminate an outfit but also to provide a touch of coolness to the neck and wrists, two areas rich in blood vessels.

Of course, these jewels are ephemeral. They melt as quickly as an ice cream left on a beach towel, leaving behind a few drops of water on clothes. But that's precisely what makes them so charming. At a time when social media celebrates temporary creations and trends as fleeting as a summer sunset, these ice adornments remind us that not everything needs to be permanent to be spectacular.