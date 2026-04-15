This shoe trend, spotted on Gigi Hadid, could dominate spring 2026.

Recently spotted on the feet of American model Gigi Hadid in the streets of New York, a pair of shoes is already turning heads. Beyond this striking appearance, it's above all a fundamental trend that's being confirmed: the big comeback of loafers… 2026 version.

The loafers are changing vibe

Forget the rigid and sometimes rather strict image of the classic loafer. This season, it's reinventing itself with a much more flexible, lightweight, and easy-to-wear approach. The standout models today feature a thin sole, a flexible structure, and clean lines. The result: a shoe that moves with you, supports your gait, and integrates seamlessly into your everyday life.

This new take on the moccasin reflects a global trend where style no longer comes at the expense of comfort. You can move, walk, and live your days to the fullest while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic.

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An effortless look inspired by street style

This evolution didn't come out of nowhere. It's a continuation of street style, particularly that of New York, where silhouettes play with classic codes to better modernize them. The soft loafer then becomes a key piece: it structures an outfit without making it feel rigid. Paired with loose-fitting jeans, a functional jacket, or a fitted polo shirt, it creates a balance between casual and elegant.

The idea is not to fit into a mold, but to create looks in which you feel good. Fluid cuts, pleasant fabrics, volumes that respect your body as it is: current fashion values a freer and more inclusive approach.

A timeless piece that reinvents itself

The resurgence of the loafer can also be attributed to its ability to transcend eras. Long associated with a classic wardrobe, it's back today with subtle adjustments that make it more contemporary. Less rigid, more minimalist, sometimes almost like a second skin, it adapts to modern tastes. Brands are reinventing this shoe, favoring supple materials and understated finishes. This transformation demonstrates how a timeless piece can evolve without losing its essence. You rediscover a wardrobe staple, but with a fresh energy.

Comfort is becoming a real priority

If there's one common thread running through the trends of spring 2026, it's this: comfort is no longer negotiable. Flat shoes or those with flexible soles are increasingly prominent in collections. They meet a simple need: to feel comfortable and free in your movements.

The reimagined loafer ticks all the boxes. Easy to slip on and comfortable to wear, it's perfect for both active days and more relaxed moments. And above all, it adapts to you—not the other way around. Whether you prefer minimalist, casual, or dressier looks, it fits in effortlessly.

A trend that celebrates your style, not rules

What makes this trend particularly interesting is that it doesn't try to impose a single silhouette. You can wear loafers with wide-leg jeans, a flowy dress, structured trousers, or even shorts. The important thing isn't to follow a rule, but to create a harmony that reflects your personal style.

In a fashion world that is (finally) becoming increasingly body-positive, clothing—and shoes—are becoming tools for self-expression, not constraints. Your choices adapt to your body, your pace, and your energy level at any given moment.

Combining minimalism, comfort, and versatility, the new-generation loafer ticks all the boxes to establish itself as a key piece for spring 2026. Spotted in street style and already adopted by several influential figures, it embodies a clear evolution: a softer, more fluid fashion, more aligned with everyday realities. One thing is certain: this season, you won't have to choose between style and well-being. And that's a trend that feels good.