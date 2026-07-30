This skirt style is set to become the must-have item for the fall of 2026.

Long overlooked in favor of jeans or trousers, the long knit skirt is making a comeback for fall/winter 2026. Cozy, elegant, and easy to wear, it's poised to be a key piece for autumn/winter 2026/2027. However, a trend is just a suggestion, not a rule. The most important thing is to wear what makes you feel good.

The long knit skirt is changing its status

It has sometimes been considered a secondary item, pulled out of the closet on days when you didn't know what to wear. Yet this season, the long knit or crochet skirt takes on a whole new dimension. It joins the major autumn trends alongside long coats.

Its main advantage? It offers a beautiful balance between comfort and style. The knit provides a snug, enveloping feel without making you feel hidden under multiple layers. Unlike very lightweight summer skirts, it has a more structured drape, allowing you to create a complete outfit in seconds.

A material that makes all the difference

To embrace this trend with pleasure, the choice of fabric is essential. A fine, ribbed knit naturally follows the body's contours while maintaining a beautiful drape. It moves with you and enhances your silhouette without trying to alter it.

Blends containing merino wool and viscose are particularly prized for their softness, warmth, and ability to maintain a beautiful drape over time. As for colors, deep shades like burgundy, camel, ecru, or ink blue easily create an elegant look, especially with monochromatic outfits.

Three ideas for adopting it in everyday life

The chic and simple version works wonderfully with a thin turtleneck slightly tucked in at the front, knee-high boots, and a straight-cut coat. An ideal combination for a day at the office or a night out on the town. Looking for a more fashionable look? Pairing a sweater and skirt in the same knit creates a harmonious and comfortable silhouette. Why not add a more structured jacket for contrast? For a more relaxed look, try a loose-fitting shirt worn over the skirt and a pair of loafers. The combination of a soft fabric and a more structured piece easily adds character to the outfit.

A trend, not an obligation

Seeing a certain item everywhere doesn't mean it absolutely has to be in your wardrobe. Fashion is first and foremost a way to express your personality and feel good in your clothes. Back to school doesn't necessarily have to mean skirts, whether for work, school, or just everyday wear. Trousers, jeans, or any other pieces you love to wear are perfectly acceptable. There's no such thing as a mandatory outfit just because you're a woman.

If you like a long knit skirt, go for it: it has many advantages, including comfort, warmth, and versatility. If it's not your style, move on without feeling guilty. The best garment is always the one in which you feel most like yourself.

Comfortable, versatile, and a pleasure to wear, the long knit skirt is an attractive option for those seeking clothing that is both practical and stylish. Beyond its trendy appeal, the long knit skirt offers another advantage: its shape easily transcends seasons. A seemingly understated piece, yet capable of adding real personality to a wardrobe.