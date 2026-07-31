This "grandma" style of glasses is emerging as the trendy frame for the fall of 2026.

Long dismissed as "granny glasses" by the fashion media and the collective imagination, these understated frames are making a comeback. Today, they appeal with their refined look and retro feel, without imposing any strict rules. After all, the best pair of glasses is the one you feel comfortable in.

Small frames are making a big comeback

It's impossible to ignore this back-to-school trend for 2026: glasses with thin frames and small lenses are everywhere. Popularized on social media under the "office siren" aesthetic, they draw inspiration from office attire of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Their signature? A discreet silhouette, often rectangular, sometimes slightly upturned at the ends, which adds a structured touch to an outfit. More than just a viral phenomenon, they have become a permanent fixture in new collections.

The details that make the difference

To capture this aesthetic, certain characteristics recur regularly. Frames favor slim lines, in metal or lightweight acetate, a far cry from very thick models. Lenses remain relatively compact, contrasting with the XXL formats that characterized previous seasons.

In terms of color, black and tortoiseshell remain safe bets, while gold or silver finishes offer an equally elegant look. The idea isn't to completely transform your style, but to add a touch of character with a discreet accessory. A new pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses is sometimes all it takes to create a different impression, while remaining true to your style.

A trend... but never an obligation

While these frames are making a strong comeback, it doesn't mean they suit everyone, nor that other styles are disappearing. Expressions like "granny glasses" are, in fact, labels popularized by the media, rather than reflecting reality.

Ultimately, fashion is first and foremost a playground. Whether you prefer small, minimalist frames, oversized shapes, colorful models, or even vintage glasses, there's no age limit or rule for wearing what reflects your personality. Trends can inspire, but they should never dictate your choices.